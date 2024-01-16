A Disqualified Trump Could Still Appear on the Ballot

The Supreme Court could split the difference, leaving it up to Congress to decide his fate if he wins election.

Donald Trump’s commanding lead in the race for the Republican nomination was punctuated by his overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucuses, but we still don’t know if he’ll be on the ballot in every state come November.

Colorado and Maine have determined that Mr. Trump “engaged in insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, and therefore is ineligible to hold office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The former president has appealed the Colorado ruling, and the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments next month.

All sides agree that the Section 3 clause is a Civil War-era provision that was intended to prevent former Confederates from holding office. The disputes are over whether the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was an insurrection and the degree of Mr. Trump’s responsibility for what happened that day. His defenders also contend that Section 3 applies only to events surrounding the Civil War, that it excludes the office of the presidency, and that Congress must pass legislation to implement it.

