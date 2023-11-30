Borders of Prosperity: Immigration's Impact on the U.S. Economy | George Borjas & Daniel Di Martino

The role of immigration in shaping the nation's economy remains a hotly contested area of debate. Factors such as the real economic benefits of high-skilled versus low-skilled immigrants, the impact of immigration on native employment, and the role of policy in shaping these dynamics stand at the forefront of this national conversation.

While immigration is accepted to have wide-ranging effects on job markets, wages, and the broader economy, assimilation and the promotion of American values are equally important. And to what extent should Americans citizens expect immigrants to assimilate to American culture, habits, and ways of living?

To provide expert insight, guest host Daniel Di Martino (Manhattan Institute graduate fellow) was joined by renowned Harvard Economics Professor George Borjas, a leading authority on the economics of immigration.

George J. Borjas is the Robert W. Scrivner Research Professor of Economics and Social Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is also a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

