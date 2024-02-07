The Current State of NYC K-12 Schooling
Whether it’s mounting fiscal pressure, a stubborn cap on charter schools, or incidents affecting student safety, there is no shortage of challenges facing New York City schools. How have the education-related priorities and rhetoric of Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks shifted over time? What are the most persistent barriers to delivering high-quality education across the five boroughs?
Please join us for a wide-ranging symposium on the “Current State of NYC K–12 Schooling.” Panel discussions will delve into an in-depth examination of the educational landscape, covering district, charter, and faith-based schools. The first panel of parent advocates will discuss parental sentiments across diverse communities on issues such as middle school admissions, school safety, and social-emotional learning. The second panel of school leaders will highlight bright spots and success stories within the charter and faith-based sectors, acknowledging and celebrating achievements that contribute positively to the educational fabric of our city.
Panel 1: Parents Speak on the State of NYC DOE Schools
- Chien Kwok, President PLACE (Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education)
- Maud Maron, Co-founder, PLACE
- Charles Love, Member, CEC2
- Ephraim Zakry, Queens Community Education Council representative to the Panel for Educational Policy
- Wai Wah Chin, Adjunct Fellow, Manhattan Institute, and Founding President, Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (moderator)
Panel 2: Educational Options in New York City
- Ian Rowe, Founder and CEO, Vertex Partnership Academies
- Beth Blaufuss, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Communications, Partnership Schools
- Moshe Krakowski, Professor, Yeshiva University
- Ray Domanico, Senior Fellow and Director of Education Policy, Manhattan Institute (moderator)
