Whether it’s mounting fiscal pressure, a stubborn cap on charter schools, or incidents affecting student safety, there is no shortage of challenges facing New York City schools. How have the education-related priorities and rhetoric of Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks shifted over time? What are the most persistent barriers to delivering high-quality education across the five boroughs?

Please join us for a wide-ranging symposium on the “Current State of NYC K–12 Schooling.” Panel discussions will delve into an in-depth examination of the educational landscape, covering district, charter, and faith-based schools. The first panel of parent advocates will discuss parental sentiments across diverse communities on issues such as middle school admissions, school safety, and social-emotional learning. The second panel of school leaders will highlight bright spots and success stories within the charter and faith-based sectors, acknowledging and celebrating achievements that contribute positively to the educational fabric of our city.

Panel 1: Parents Speak on the State of NYC DOE Schools

Chien Kwok, President PLACE (Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education)

Maud Maron, Co-founder, PLACE

Charles Love, Member, CEC2

Ephraim Zakry, Queens Community Education Council representative to the Panel for Educational Policy

Wai Wah Chin, Adjunct Fellow, Manhattan Institute, and Founding President, Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (moderator)

Panel 2: Educational Options in New York City

Ian Rowe, Founder and CEO, Vertex Partnership Academies

Beth Blaufuss, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Communications, Partnership Schools

Moshe Krakowski, Professor, Yeshiva University

Ray Domanico, Senior Fellow and Director of Education Policy, Manhattan Institute (moderator)

Photo: kateafter / iStock / Getty Images Plus