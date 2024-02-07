View all Events
Education

The Current State of NYC K-12 Schooling

29
Thursday February 2024
Starts at 4pm

Speakers

INQUIRIES
events@manhattan.institute

Whether it’s mounting fiscal pressure, a stubborn cap on charter schools, or incidents affecting student safety, there is no shortage of challenges facing New York City schools. How have the education-related priorities and rhetoric of Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks shifted over time? What are the most persistent barriers to delivering high-quality education across the five boroughs?

Please join us for a wide-ranging symposium on the “Current State of NYC K–12 Schooling.” Panel discussions will delve into an in-depth examination of the educational landscape, covering district, charter, and faith-based schools. The first panel of parent advocates will discuss parental sentiments across diverse communities on issues such as middle school admissions, school safety, and social-emotional learning. The second panel of school leaders will highlight bright spots and success stories within the charter and faith-based sectors, acknowledging and celebrating achievements that contribute positively to the educational fabric of our city.

Panel 1: Parents Speak on the State of NYC DOE Schools

  • Chien Kwok, President PLACE (Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education)
  • Maud Maron, Co-founder, PLACE
  • Charles Love, Member, CEC2
  • Ephraim Zakry, Queens Community Education Council representative to the Panel for Educational Policy
  • Wai Wah Chin, Adjunct Fellow, Manhattan Institute, and Founding President, Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (moderator)

Panel 2: Educational Options in New York City

  • Ian Rowe, Founder and CEO, Vertex Partnership Academies
  • Beth Blaufuss, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Communications, Partnership Schools
  • Moshe Krakowski, Professor, Yeshiva University
  • Ray Domanico, Senior Fellow and Director of Education Policy, Manhattan Institute (moderator)

Photo: kateafter / iStock / Getty Images Plus

