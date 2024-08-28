SCOTUS PREVIEW: 2024–25

Last term, the Supreme Court addressed the Second Amendment, presidential immunity, social-media regulation, and Chevron deference. Following that tumultuous year, the justices are returning to the bench to hear more major cases, including those involving a Texas law requiring age verification to access certain websites; Tennessee restrictions on pediatric gender care; and Facebook’s alleged securities fraud for misusing personal data.

Please join us for an evening reception and discussion featuring Manhattan Institute scholars Ilya Shapiro and Jim Copland. Together with Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz of Georgetown Law and Judge Stephen Vaden of the Court of International Trade, the panel will discuss the 2024–25 Supreme Court term the day after it begins. The full list of cases granted thus far for the upcoming term can be viewed on SCOTUSblog.

Photo by Getty Images