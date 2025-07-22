Nearly four years into his first term leading New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has confronted a host of urgent challenges—from growing concerns over public safety and quality of life, to a historic migrant crisis, a deepening housing shortage, surging benefit costs, fiscal strain, and broader economic uncertainty.

What has the Adams administration accomplished in the face of these pressures? What lessons can be drawn from the mayor’s approach to governing America’s largest city?

Please join the Manhattan Institute for a timely and wide-ranging breakfast conversation with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam. Together, they will examine the key decisions and obstacles that have defined the Adams administration and reflect on their implications for urban governance.

New York Hilton Midtown - Murray Hill Room

1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

AGENDA:

9:30 AM – 10:15 AM | Guest Check-in and Breakfast Service

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM | Speaking Program

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM | Networking Reception

RSVP

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images