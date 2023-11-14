Econ Breakfast Series: Tightened Policy, Mega Forces, and U.S. Market Outlook for 2024

Tightened monetary policy, sluggish growth, and supply constraints have tempered economic expectations for 2024. During a recent interview, and in BlackRock’s 2023 Q4 update, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute Jean Boivin predicted that an end-of-year rally for stocks will be cut short, as markets worldwide continue to adjust to a prolonged period in which the Fed either maintains or increases rates from current levels. Is the U.S. economy “weaker than it appears,” as Boivin suggests? In addition to artificial intelligence, what other “mega forces” will unlock new market opportunities?

Please join us on Thursday, December 7th for a roundtable discussion with Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, member of BlackRock’s Global Operating Committee and Global Executive Investment Subcommittee, and former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. MI Senior Fellow Allison Schrager will lead a discussion with Dr. Boivin on the economic outlook for both the U.S. and Canada.