Luxury Beliefs and Two Parent Privilege: A Conversation with Rob Henderson and Melissa Kearney

In the form of a memoir and economic deep dive, respectively, Rob Henderson and Melissa Kearney both question contemporary narratives around marriage and family. In Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, Henderson writes, “Among college graduates, only 25% think couples should be married before having kids,” but 84% of children of college-educated couples live with two married parents—which is significantly higher than their counterparts with high school-educated parents. What accounts for the disconnect between educated young peoples’ blasé attitudes towards marriage, even as they start two-parent families of their own? How have class tension and shifts in wages affected the way men and women view marriage?

Drawing on lived experience, polling, economic and housing data, Henderson and Kearney remove the taboo around marriage and offer a new message for Gen Zers who may have a disaffected outlook on marriage, family and societal expectations.

