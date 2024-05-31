Black-Jewish Relations and Returning to a Shared Legacy

Following the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, the rise of grievance-based politics and race-consciousness among self-proclaimed civil rights leaders helped create a divide between the black and Jewish communities. Today, that divide is evident on college campuses nationwide, hearkening back to a time when Black Panther Party leader Stokely Carmichael, while speaking at a college, once stated, “the only good Zionist is a dead Zionist.” What can be done to reverse current polling trends among young people that reveal sympathy for Hamas and support for antisemitic viewpoints? How can the two communities return to the kinship once championed by Martin Luther King, Jr.?

Please join us for a conference and evening reception that will feature a keynote interview with Congressman Ritchie Torres. Rep. Torres will share his perspective on deterring antisemitism and strengthening a shared commitment to civil rights in the black and Jewish communities. Panel discussions will cover the history of black–Jewish relations dating back to the Civil Rights Movement; the shifts that have taken place between the two communities; and recent developments since the horrific October 7th attack on Israel.

Photo: Getty Images