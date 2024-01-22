View all Events
View all Events
Event

2024 Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner

06
Monday May 2024
Starts at 6:30pm

Speakers

Douglas Murray Author and Journalist
Ross Perot, Jr. Chairman, The Perot Group
Paul Singer Chairman, Manhattan Institute; Founder, President, and Co-CEO, Elliott Investment Management L.P.
Reihan Salam President @reihan
INQUIRIES
hamiltondinner@manhattan.institute

The Alexander Hamilton Award was created to honor those individuals helping to foster the revitalization of our nation’s cities. We chose to name the award after Hamilton because, like the Manhattan Institute, he was a fervent proponent of commerce and civic life. Through the years, we have expanded the scope of the prize to celebrate leaders not just on the local level, but also at the state and federal levels, who have made remarkable things happen in the realms of public policy, culture, and philanthropy. We hope our celebration of these awardees encourages replication of their efforts.