Event Culture

2023 City Journal Award

13
Wednesday September 2023
Starts at 6:30pm

Speakers

Christopher F. Rufo
Senior Fellow | Contributing Editor, City Journal @realchrisrufo
Brian C. Anderson
Editor, City Journal @BrianAcity
INQUIRIES
cjawards@manhattan.institute

The Manhattan Institute and its flagship magazine City Journal have long fought to keep America and its great cities prosperous, safe, and free. In an age of conformity and cancellation, MI scholars and CJ writers boldly advance evidence-based arguments that challenge the status quo and enrich our nation’s public discourse.

The City Journal Award recognizes individuals whose ideas have pushed back on destructive policies and inspired efforts to protect the liberties of all Americans. Our 2023 honoree, Christopher F. Rufo, embodies these ideals through his writing, activism, and commitment to intellectual rigor.

Further Reading

More Culture publications
