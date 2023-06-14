2023 City Journal Award

The Manhattan Institute and its flagship magazine City Journal have long fought to keep America and its great cities prosperous, safe, and free. In an age of conformity and cancellation, MI scholars and CJ writers boldly advance evidence-based arguments that challenge the status quo and enrich our nation’s public discourse.

The City Journal Award recognizes individuals whose ideas have pushed back on destructive policies and inspired efforts to protect the liberties of all Americans. Our 2023 honoree, Christopher F. Rufo, embodies these ideals through his writing, activism, and commitment to intellectual rigor.