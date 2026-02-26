Zohran Mamdani’s Tax-Hike Gamble

Good morning:

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a $127 billion preliminary budget proposal. To help close a projected $5.4 billion revenue shortfall over the coming two fiscal years, Mamdani is relying on a 9.5% increase in city property taxes, drawing down $1.2 billion from NYC’s “rainy day” fund, and using $229 million from the Retiree Health Benefit Trust.

The democratic socialist mayor’s plan would put immense pressure on working- and middle-class homeowners in the city, but he seems to hope, writes senior fellow Nicole Gelinas, that the threatened increase in property taxes will strongarm Governor Kathy Hochul “into supporting his proposed tax increases on seven-figure earners and large corporations instead.” In City Journal, Gelinas shows how the fun-and-free sheen is wearing off the new mayor and is being replaced by gloom-and-doom theater.

To have any hope of making good on his multibillion-dollar campaign promises for free buses, universal child care, hundreds of thousands of additional affordable-housing units and more, Mamdani needs to focus on growing the economy and tax base by making the city more attractive to large firms and high earners, director of Cities John Ketcham writes in the New York Post. Collecting revenue isn’t the problem—unnecessary city spending is.

The problem is likely to get worse before it gets better, suggests senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo in City Journal. The Left is moving away from race, sex, and culture issues in favor of economic ones. Mamdani copycats, like James Talarico in Texas and Graham Platner in Maine, are using frustration about inflation, housing, education, and issues under the “affordability” umbrella to stoke class resentment and conflict. Eventually, financial woes like unsustainable debt and uncontrolled printing will come to a head. The Right needs to develop a coherent response before it does.

Elsewhere in this newsletter, director of Constitutional Studies Ilya Shapiro weighs in on the Supreme Court’s decision on President Trump’s tariff policy. The ruling is narrow, Shapiro writes in the New York Post. The court did not say the president lacks authority to impose tariffs, only that the law used in this case does not authorize these particular tariffs.

Finally, we released new research this week by Renu Mukherjee on Chicago’s selective enrollment high schools. The current mayor of Chicago is threatening to close the city's selective public schools because of their supposed underrepresentation of Hispanic and black students, but Mukherjee shows that these schools close the achievement gap for such students, have been and are supported by parents in these groups, and are actually cheaper than regular public schools.

