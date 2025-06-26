Zohran Mamdani Tops the NYC Mayoral Primary

Good morning:

This week, 33-year-old socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani emerged as the likely Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. His main challenger, former governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded the race on Tuesday night.

The final results will still undergo ranked-choice tabulation, but Mamdani is likely to have achieved a significant upset against established Democrats in the city and is well-positioned to take on incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the general election.

MI staff and scholars will continue to weigh in on the ongoing mayoral race and what the policy proposals from Mamdani and the other candidates will mean for NYC.

In the meantime, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas writes in the New York Times about the significance of Democratic candidates moving left on the issue of policing and the impact it may have on the final vote. In short, veteran NYC candidates lost voters’ confidence on safety, the city’s core issue. That left an opening for Mamdani and Cuomo to dominate the race. And, in City Journal, senior fellow Eric Kober looks at the race in the context of NYC geography. Where Mamdani and Cuomo’s separate voter bases live across assembly districts may explain why the center-right position fails to gain traction among New Yorkers.

In other news, fellow Daniel Di Martino writes for the New York Post about the additional appropriations made for immigration judges and staff included in the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” A more robust court system dealing with asylum claims is essential to the Trump administration’s immigration agenda and, although the proposed $1.25 billion is a good start, Di Martino warns that it falls far short of what is needed.

Fellow Colin Wright reviews the findings of a new paper published in Discover Mental Health, which compiles studies, case reports, and group data to summarize the serious health risks associated with long-term estrogen use in males. In City Journal, Wright warns that as more young people pursue medical transitions without the benefit of long-term studies, the medical establishment must be “willing to follow the facts where they lead.” This new paper can help point them in the right direction.

Also in City Journal, MI president Reihan Salam reflects that technological advancements—like Waymo’s autonomous vehicles, which were torched by protestors in the recent Los Angeles riots—may make low-skill immigration less essential to U.S. cities. The classic argument is that low-skilled immigrants do the jobs Americans won’t do. But, Salam asks, “what happens when robots can do them instead?”

Finally, MI senior fellow Stephen Eide published a report today on the future of federal housing policy as it relates to homelessness. The “Housing First” status quo—which emphasizes permanent housing as the solution to homelessness, is ineffective. Eide makes multiple recommendations, like temporary housing and increased reliance on behavioral health systems, for a more flexible and effective federal response.

There are many more insights in this week’s edition of the MI Weekly. Please continue reading for more of our scholars’ work.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director