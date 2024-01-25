Zeddy Will Is a Terrible Example: Kids Do Best in a Stable, Two-Parent Home

Many Americans did double takes when they saw the latest on New York City rapper Zeddy Will.

The story? Will hosted a joint baby shower for the five women carrying his children.

The news broke last week after one of the women posted videos and photos from the festive gathering on social media.

Some of you will be relieved to know the posts were met with many disapproving comments.

But perhaps the most notable response was one of the rapper’s representatives’ statement to The Post.

Will’s co-manager welcomed what he called a shift in “modern relationship dynamics,” whose “essence lies” in “breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform.”

The statement brings to mind the 2020 controversy surrounding the national Black Lives Matter organization’s stated aim to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” which was promptly deleted from its website after generating a flurry of negative stories that likely caught many of the group’s new funders by surprise.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.