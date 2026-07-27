Yes, Mamdani just made a business-basher his NYC ‘economic development’ czar
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
For the first six months of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tenure, the leadership of New York City’s Economic Development Corporation remained a question mark.
Last week he answered that question — and raised even more.
Mamdani appointed Lina Khan, President Joe Biden’s notorious antitrust crusader, to chair the EDC’s board, and selected Anthony Shorris, a former first deputy mayor under Bill de Blasio and current partner at McKinsey & Co., as EDC president.
Former mayors used the EDC as a vehicle for growth, investment and job creation.
Khan’s appointment signals that Mamani, in contrast, plans to wield it as a lever to remake the city’s economy in a progressive mold.
Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post
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C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow at the Manhattan Institute.