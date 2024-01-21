With Chronic Absenteeism Soaring, Educrats Still Tell Students School Isn’t That Important

The Biden administration Wednesday announced its plan to attack the latest education scourge: chronic absenteeism.

“We cannot and will not accept that as a new normal,” the White House said, referring to double-digit truancy rates.

Two days later, Washington and surrounding suburbs once again showed students how important the adults really think school is: They canceled classes for no reason.

“DC Public Schools will be closed,” Mayor Muriel Bowser abruptly announced Friday morning.

The nominal reason was snow.

But it didn’t snow much. DC got fewer than four inches, which fell calmly and steadily through the afternoon.

There were no wind or visibility problems; it wasn’t bitterly cold.

Even with the district’s casual approach to plowing and even without heavy-duty winter gear, roads and sidewalks were perfectly passable by car and on foot.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images