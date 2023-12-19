William Barr joins Manhattan Institute Board of Trustees

New York, NY – The Manhattan Institute has announced the appointment of former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to its Board of Trustees.

“For decades, whether as a devoted public servant or as a pioneering legal professional, Attorney General Bill Barr has drawn on his wide-ranging experience and fierce commitment to our nation’s founding principles to make enormous contributions to American life, from combating violent crime and terrorism to championing economic freedom,” said Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam. “We are honored to have former Attorney General Barr join our board as we approach our 50th Anniversary.”

A native New Yorker, William P. Barr earned his A.B. and M.A. degrees at Columbia University and his J.D. at George Washington University, after which he spent a decade practicing law at a Washington firm, with a stint serving in the Reagan White House. President George H.W. Bush successively appointed Barr Assistant AG, Deputy AG, and, finally, the 77th Attorney General. Barr retired in 2008 after fifteen years as general counsel of GTE Corporation and its successor company, Verizon, after which he served on a number of corporate boards and consulted for corporate clients. Barr agreed to serve as the 85th Attorney General for the last two years of President Trump's term.

“I have had a longstanding respect for the Manhattan Institute’s work and mission, which often helped shape my own thinking to both deter crime and disorder and enhance public safety for communities nationwide,” said William Barr. “As a native New Yorker, I am honored to be joining a well-respected institution that refuses to shy away from the tough, yet necessary policy conversations needed to ensure a safe and prosperous future for New Yorkers and all Americans.”

In 2022, Barr was an inaugural recipient of Manhattan Institute’s City Journal Award and also holds the distinction of being one of only two people (along with John Crittenden) in U.S. history to serve twice as Attorney General.