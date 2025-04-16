Wilding at Will — NY’s Crime ‘Reforms’ Let Kids Sow Terror on Our Streets

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

On the sunny last Saturday of March, 6-year-old Inez O’Brien and her mom Ellena headed home to Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn after going out for mother-daughter haircuts.

They exited the J train at Halsey Street, planning to pop into a bodega on their way.

As they passed PS 137, Inez’s school, they saw a group of five pre-teens, all about 11 or 12, who were obviously out to make trouble.

The kids had surrounded a car in the street and were bashing it with the plastic barrels of their Nerf toy guns.

Once the car sped off, the gang looked for a fresh target.

“Let’s get that lady, now!” one shouted.

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Terraxplorer/Getty Images