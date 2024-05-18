Why Young People Become Woker and Woker: A Cultural Emergency

We are in a cultural emergency. Future generations are unlikely to value freedom and reason as we do.

Regardless of your stance on Israel-Palestine, the campus protests since Oct. 7 have revealed a dark side to our dominant left-liberal ideology, with its emphasis on ‘be kind’ humanitarianism and equal representation.

In my book “The Third Awokening: A 12-Point Plan for Rolling Back Progressive Extremism,” I argue that bleeding-heart liberals, not cultural Marxist radicals, are largely responsible for the woke cultural revolution.

When the complexity of the world is collapsed into a totalizing black and white morality play pitting the “kind” minority against the unkind majority, the former are romanticized, the latter dehumanized.

Whites are mean, “people of color” nice.

Progressives who view the world through this lens perceive Jews as white villains, Palestinians as minority victims.

Eric Kaufmann is professor of politics at Birkbeck College, University of London and an adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute. Based on his new book, available now.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images