Why Wind and Solar Power Are Running Out of Juice

Green energy and the push to electrify everything have been in the news recently but for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of the green energy nirvana politicians and green energy advocates have promised, economic and physical reality has begun to set in.

Start with the economic realities.

Wind turbine manufacturers like Siemens and General Electric have reported huge losses for the first half of this year, almost $5 billion for the former and $1 billion for the latter.

Among other problems, turbine quality control has suffered, forcing manufacturers such as Siemens and Vestas to incur costly warranty repairs.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

_____________________

Jonathan A. Lesser, PhD, is the president of Continental Economics, an economic consulting firm, and an adjunct fellow with the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by ljubaphoto/iStock