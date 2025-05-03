Now Is the Time for NASA to Blast into a New Future — After Slowing to a Crawl

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

To ensure the future of spaceflight, NASA must stop building rockets. That counterintuitive notion is borne out by the agency’s sad post-Apollo history.

For the past 50 years, America’s dreams of space exploration have been stymied by NASA’s failure to build an affordable, reliable launch system.

Today, the private sector builds rockets faster, cheaper, and better.

Ending the agency’s sclerotic rocket-building program will be the first of many challenges facing Jared Isaacman, President Trump’s nominee to be NASA administrator, who is expected to be confirmed.

______________________

James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a City Journal contributing editor. This piece is based on a recent report.

Photo by DrPixel/Getty Images