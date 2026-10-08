Why We’re Suing the L.A. Metro

Good morning:

For a functioning and modern city, safe public transportation is a non-negotiable. That’s one reason our City Journal writers and Manhattan Institute scholars have spent months battling with Los Angeles bureaucrats over information related to a 2019 murder on the L.A. Metro. Despite our requests, city officials claim that footage of this murder is not in the public interest. We strongly disagree.

From the unprovoked murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte, NC, metro, to Los Angelenos risking stabbing attacks on their daily commute, subway violence puts some of the most vulnerable people in our cities at risk and discourages ordinary citizens from participating in public life.

“Anyone who uses public transportation in the United States knows that evidence of an innocent bystander’s unprovoked, violent murder on a train is of undeniable public interest,” writes Christopher Rufo and Haley Strack in City Journal. “Angelenos should know what they’re up against every time they step on public transit. But Metro has refused to give them the full and uncensored truth.”

Unfortunately, similar incidents happen in New York City with far too much regularity. Nicole Gelinas writes in the New York Post that the six murders on the NYC subway so far this year is another reminder that subway violence remains far worse than it was prior to 2020. “The pervasive atmosphere of violence has impacted subway staff, too.” Through July, subway workers on the job "have suffered 42 assaults, up from 37 for the same period last year, and skyrocketing from just 16 in the first seven months of 2019.” Like in Los Angeles, government officials in Albany and New York City could cut crime and protect transit workers. But they choose not to.

Elsewhere in this newsletter, Tal Fortgang in City Journal reflects on the third anniversary of the Hamas attack against Israel, and the state of American students who wrongly celebrate it. In the Daily Wire, Adam Lehodey investigates the rise in crime in Portland, and the resource-constrained police bureau that is struggling to respond to a city abundant in conditions that produce crime, including drug addiction, homelessness, and a sense that one can get away with it.

Finally, if you missed last week’s event on the fight for education freedom and school choice, featuring former Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin and MI president Reihan Salam, you can see the full event below. Together, Youngkin and Salam discussed the lessons from education reforms in Virginia, the importance of giving parents more choices, and the national effort to expand educational opportunity.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director

Manhattan Institute