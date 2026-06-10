Why Don’t We Lock Up Repeat Offenders?

A stabbing at Penn Station shows the design failure at the core of our criminal justice system.

On Sunday, police charged Hector Deleon, an “emotionally disturbed” and homeless 51-year-old, with slashing six fellow New Yorkers in an unprovoked attack at New York’s bustling Penn Station. Deleon, the New York Post subsequently reported, has a vibrant criminal history: another slashing committed in Newark four years ago and six other prior arrests, including “aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, use or possession of drugs, assault, domestic assault and criminal mischief.”

Deleon’s crimes have provoked a now-familiar outcry: Why was a violent criminal, with a string of priors and a history of deranged behavior, on the streets? Why wasn’t he locked up, either in prison or a mental facility? And why do such people seem to cause so much of our crime problem?

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Dispatch

______________________

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.