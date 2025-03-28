Why Are We Still Giving Federal Money to DEI-Peddling Consultants?

The government is still spending taxpayer dollars on consulting firms ignoring Trump's DEI executive orders

President Trump has made laudable gains against the diversity-industrial complex, but marquee consulting firms continue to rake in billions in federal contracts despite running discriminatory programs. Even after the president signed two executive orders aimed at eliminating DEI requirements in federal contracting, the government will still fork over taxpayer dollars to consultants who thumb their noses at the White House.

That’s because racialist programming, which had been promoted in professional-service firms for decades, found a fellow traveler in President Biden, who signed an executive order that required federal contractors to institute and expand DEI programs. President Trump’s executive orders have reversed this and other Biden actions that insinuated DEI commissars throughout federal agencies, directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify private-sector companies with "egregious and discriminatory" programs.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by in McNamee/Getty Images