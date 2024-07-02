Who’s Afraid of Oklahoma’s Catholic Charter School?

A wrongheaded ruling is an invitation for review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Condoleezza Rice is a former secretary of state who now heads Stanford University’s venerable Hoover Institution, but the other day she sounded like someone who would make a good secretary of education.

During an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Ms. Rice spoke pointedly about the importance of school choice for low-income families. “We already have a choice system in education,” she said. “If you are of means, you will move to a district where the schools are good and the houses are expensive, like Palo Alto, Calif.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Points of Light