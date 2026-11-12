Which Colleges Are Getting Higher Education Right?

Good morning:

This week, we released the 2026 City Journal College Rankings, which score 115 of the country’s most prominent schools on over 90 measures, including academic rigor, ideological diversity, free speech, institutional neutrality, campus governance, and career outcomes. The results help to show why there is a crisis of confidence in American higher education. The average school received only 50 out of 100 points, with 87 of the schools scoring below 60. But they also reveal a growing divide between institutions pursuing meaningful reforms and those resisting change. By looking beyond traditional measures of prestige and selectivity, the rankings offer students and families a more comprehensive picture of what colleges actually have to offer.

MI scholars have continued to examine the meaning of historic Democratic victories in last week’s midterm elections. In Compact, Charles Fain Lehman takes on a tendency that he calls “Bo French-ism,” after the defeated Texas Republican candidate, which blames Republican losses solely on demographic change. This attitude, Lehman argues, excuses Republicans for governance failures. More importantly, it would undermine the multiracial coalition that propelled Donald Trump to victory in 2024. As recent elections demonstrate, voters of all races can—and do—change their political allegiances. To win again, Lehman argues, Republicans must abandon demographic fatalism, learn from their mistakes, and focus on persuading voters rather than merely energizing their base.

The election also was not a wholesale rebuke of conservative policies. As Sean Speer notes in City Journal, voters rejected Republican candidates but supported conservative ballot initiatives on taxation, criminal justice, and gender ideology. Republicans should recognize that conservative ideas remain popular despite the party’s electoral struggles, while Democrats should resist interpreting their victories as a mandate for a sweeping progressive agenda.

Also in City Journal, Jake Altman explores the coming challenges for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) following its impressive electoral gains. The DSA claimed 50 victories nationwide, including 6 new members of the House of Representatives. But there are looming tensions between the DSA’s radical activist base and its elected officials, who must appeal to broader electorates. Ideological infighting and resistance from moderate Democrats, Altman argues, could threaten its momentum.

In Bloomberg, Allison Schrager argues that tackling the affordability crisis—which drove the Democrats’ midterm victories—is not a job for the Federal Reserve. Inflation is not the primary driver of cost-of-living concerns. The problem is supply shortages in housing, energy, and health care. Aggressive interest-rate hikes could do more harm than good, while expanding government benefits would only stimulate demand. Instead, Schrager calls on Congress to embrace deregulation and market-oriented reforms that would expand supply—even if doing so means confronting powerful special interests.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Nick Saffran

Senior Editor

Manhattan Institute