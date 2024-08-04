What’s the Real Migrant Crime Rate in NYC? We Have No Idea

Last Monday, Venezuelan migrant Sandra Serrano was shot and killed outside the Randall’s Island migrant shelter, caught in the crossfire in what police think was a retaliatory shooting for a robbery.

Serrano’s murder was the second killing at the 3,000-bed shelter, and at least the eighth migrant-related killing this year.

If Mayor Adams doesn’t want such headlines to govern New Yorkers’ perceptions of migrant crime, City Hall needs to provide hard data.

Serrano’s killing marked four murders in July in which migrants were perpetrators or victims — or both.

Mid-month, two men living in a Brooklyn migrant shelter were shot and killed outside it, likely the victims of a Venezuelan gang hit.

The same night, another Venezuelan migrant died violently in a nearby park — and the alleged shooter in this killing wasn’t a migrant, but a parks worker with whom he had fought, highlighting migrants’ vulnerability, as well.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Aire Images/Getty Images