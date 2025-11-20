What’s a Harvard “A” Worth?

Good morning:

This week, several slow-simmering controversies are coming to a boil.

The recently released City Journal College Rankings could have told you the academic quality of a Harvard education is less than the branding suggests, but now the professors and administration openly admit it. In a new column for the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Jason Riley digs into a new report by Harvard’s dean of undergraduate education on rampant grade inflation across the institution. But this is not a problem unique to Harvard. Graduate schools and other Ivy League institutions are engaged in a similar dilution of standards.

Another disappointing showing is Tucker Carlson’s new video series, The 9/11 Files. In a review of the five-part series for City Journal, senior fellow James B. Meigs writes that Carlson does not uncover any new physical evidence and focuses on vague, unsubstantiated claims. Unfortunately, the successful broadcaster employs the conspiratorial techniques he once laughed off, and follows the rabbit holes that can be safely dismissed.

On the national politics front, fellow Charles Fain Lehman warns in the Free Press that the deployment of the National Guard could be effective for reducing crime in the long-term, but only if the federal government, cities, and states cooperate rather than being at odds with each other. With troops on the ground in Los Angeles, Memphis, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Portland, it’s a problem lawmakers need to solve sooner rather than later.

And director of research Judge Glock lays out the history of impoundment, by which the president declines to spend all the money that Congress allocates to be spent, in City Journal. Glock argues that lawmakers can and should give the executive more explicit power to withhold funds when he can accomplish a congressional goal more cheaply than they anticipated, rather than force the spending of taxpayer dollars on wasteful or inadequate contracts and pork.

Finally, in a new report, Carnegie Mellon University professor Jonathan Caulkins studies a spectrum of government bans—beyond just drug and alcohol bans and into markets for prostitution, gambling, and other activities—to show that decriminalization, liberalization, and other types of prohibitions always have tradeoffs. Choosing wisely between prohibition and legalization is complicated because the consequences are uncertain.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director