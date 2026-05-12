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Education, Cities, Governance New York City, Pre K-12
May 12th, 2026 23 Minute Read Issue Brief by Danyela Souza Egorov
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What to Do About NYC’s Empty Schools

Photo: NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

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Introduction

In Chicago, one public school now has more staff than students. Frederick Douglass Academy High School, originally built to serve 1,008 students, now enrolls just 27 students, along with 28 full-time employees.[1]

The School District of Philadelphia recently approved the closure of 17 schools after experiencing a decline of 12% in enrollment between the 2014–15 and 2024–25 school years.[2]

But the problem of empty schools is not limited to Chicago or Philadelphia. Mayors and school boards across America will increasingly have to deal with empty public schools. Districts across the nation are experiencing peak public-school enrollment,[3] with forecasts indicating a decline in enrollment in nearly every large school district. Demographic changes and the expansion of school choice, which allows families to leave underperforming schools, are driving this trend. How cities and school boards respond to empty school buildings will significantly affect district finances and student learning outcomes.

This brief aims to inform the public and policymakers about under-enrolled schools and explore potential solutions. It provides descriptive statistics on enrollment trends, particularly focusing on New York City, including which of the city’s schools are losing the most enrollment, which are underperforming, and which are now too small to be financially viable.

Empty School Buildings Across America

The National Center for Education Statistics projected that enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools would decrease by 6% between 2020 and 2030.[4] This decline will not be uniform across the country; 39 states are expected to see at least some decrease in enrollment between 2025 and 2031. New York is expected to have the ninth-highest decline, as shown in Table 1.

TABLE 1

Projected Public-School Enrollment Decline by Fall 2031

StateFall 1990 EnrollmentFall 2020 EnrollmentProjected Fall 2025 EnrollmentProjected Fall 2031 Enrollment% change 2025–31
Hawaii122,840124,242113,30096,800–14.56%
District of Columbia61,28270,50168,30061,400–10.10%
California3,613,7344,094,0083,700,9003,391,300–8.37%
New Mexico208,087216,891196,300181,400–7.59%
West Virginia224,097176,744161,600151,100–6.50%
Illinois1,309,5161,280,6941,224,6001,149,900–6.10%
Vermont70,86057,90457,40053,900–6.10%
Alaska85,29792,10189,50084,500–5.59%
New York1,827,4181,793,5721,618,2001,532,200–5.31%
Michigan1,144,878971,179950,500901,500–5.16%
Oregon340,243397,400371,300353,700–4.74%
Connecticut347,396345,480331,500316,000–4.68%
Mississippi371,641313,028290,500277,000–4.65%
Maryland526,744614,539587,100559,900–4.63%
New Hampshire126,301113,559111,300106,200–4.58%
Pennsylvania1,172,1641,156,3941,107,4001,066,500–3.69%
Ohio1,257,5801,142,1811,117,9001,076,800–3.68%
New Jersey783,422949,696908,300875,200–3.64%
Delaware72,60695,14191,20087,900–3.62%
Kansas319,648337,208326,000314,400–3.56%
Louisiana586,202492,008468,700454,500–3.03%
Minnesota545,556594,472587,900570,800–2.91%
Virginia728,280857,282823,100805,200–2.17%
Washington612,597744,195710,200695,000–2.14%
Massachusetts604,234627,604604,100591,700–2.05%
Oklahoma424,899497,546497,000487,900–1.83%
Rhode Island101,79794,00689,90088,300–1.78%
Maine155,203116,965114,100112,300–1.58%
Nebraska198,080226,920228,900225,500–1.49%
Wisconsin565,457568,960549,600541,800–1.42%
Missouri588,070613,960604,200597,300–1.14%
Arizona479,046757,853768,200762,500–0.74%
Wyoming70,94164,47662,30061,900–0.64%
Colorado419,910604,662568,700566,300–0.42%
Kentucky459,200458,169438,100436,500–0.37%
South Dakota95,16599,03699,00098,700–0.30%
Nevada149,881334,843329,700328,800–0.27%
Texas2,510,9553,761,5973,777,3003,768,600–0.23%
Indiana675,804710,467709,300708,700–0.08%
Montana111,169102,705106,000106,1000.09%
Georgia849,0821,199,4161,184,6001,185,9000.11%
Iowa344,804354,841355,400355,8000.11%
North Dakota84,94382,27686,00086,2000.23%
South Carolina452,033538,037546,100548,8000.49%
Arkansas313,505342,357341,000342,7000.50%
Alabama527,097518,011534,400539,8001.01%
North Carolina783,1321,049,6601,036,3001,047,2001.05%
Florida1,369,9341,930,4651,980,3002,021,0002.06%
Utah324,982473,101479,700490,2002.19%
Tennessee598,111690,465705,800721,8002.27%
Idaho160,091212,424228,400240,1005.12%

Since the pandemic, nine out of the 10 largest school districts have experienced declines in enrollment, with New York, Los Angeles, and Houston suffering the most significant decreases. Each district projects its enrollment differently; Table 2 shows some publicly available projections.

TABLE 2

Enrollment Predictions for Top 10 Largest School Districts

DistrictFall 2024 EnrollmentProjection
New York City845,500765,000 in 2030
Los Angeles419,900309,000 in 2030
Miami-Dade335,500N/A
Chicago322,800326,200 in 2028
Clark County304,600289,667 in 2029
Broward251,400181,827 in 2029
Hillsborough224,200N/A
Orange206,800N/A
Palm Beach189,800167,891 in 2029
Houston184,100N/A

An analysis by the Fordham Institute listed 500 schools identified by states as low-performing that have also had “a substantial enrollment decline in the wake of the pandemic.”[5] Of the 40 of these schools in New York, four have already closed; most of the others continue to see drops in enrollment (Table 3).

TABLE 3

New York Schools Identified as Low-Performing with Significant Post-Pandemic Enrollment Decline

District School2019–20 Enroll-ment2022–23 Enroll-mentAbsolute Enrollment Decline 2019–232023–24 Enroll-mentAbsolute Enroll-ment Decline 2019–24Percent-age En-rollment Decline 2019–242025–26 Pro-jected Enroll-ment
Auburn City School DistrictCasey Park Elementary School496392–104387–10922% 
Buffalo City School DistrictMarva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School 528 422 –106 390 –138 26% 
Jasper-Troupsburg Central School DistrictJasper-Troupsburg Junior-Senior High School 201 158 –43 150 –51 25% 
NYC District 1University Neighborhood Middle School217160–57164–5324%126
NYC District 4P.S. 155 William Paca240182–58213–2711%158
NYC District 5P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm289199–90160–12945%178
NYC District 5Frederick Douglass Academy1093815–278708–38535%546
NYC District 5P.S. 194 Countee Cullen188148–40129–5931%157
NYC District 5Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem386210–176214–17245%216
NYC District 7P.S. 1 Courtlandt School619458–161352–26743%306
NYC District 7P.S. 30 Wilton532405–127318–21440%268
NYC District 7P.S. 18 John Peter Zenger553342–211298–25546%261
NYC District 7P.S./I.S. 224 Middle School281198–83187–9433%165
NYC District 7Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School302176–126176–12642%200
NYC District 8Gotham Collaborative High School482313–169300–18238%342
NYC District 8Bronx Arena High School171114–57130–4124%174
NYC District 9P.S. 70 Max Schoenfeld1040785–255671–36935%649
NYC District 9Validus Preparatory Academy355253–102263–9226%253
NYC District 9Frederick Douglass Academy Iii Secondary School 337 218 –119 233 –104 31% 201
NYC District 9School for Excellence259101–158closed in 2024   
NYC District 10P.S. 85 Great Expectations838641–197588–25030%653
NYC District 10P.S. 46 Edgar Allan Poe820633–187582–23829%546
NYC District 10Bronx Collaborative High School570444–126418–15227%411
NYC District 10Providing Urban Learners Success in Education High School 204 134 –70 174 –30 15% 192
NYC District 11North Bronx School of Empowerment515370–145closed in 2025   
NYC District 12Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School275202–73158–11743%95
NYC District 12Wings Academy395257–138237–15840%232
NYC District 12P.S. 47 John Randolph1018796–222820–19819%766
NYC District 12The Metropolitan High School274154–120165–10940%203
NYC District 14P.S. 250 George H. Lindsay403284–119202–20150%205
NYC District 15South Brooklyn Community High School148103–45122–2618%153
NYC District 18Olympus Academy179107–72177–21%183
NYC District 19Highland Park Community School365277–88246–11933%205
NYC District 19School of the Future Brooklyn171105–66127–4426%116
NYC District 19High School for Civil Rights232140–92closed in 2024   
NYC District 23P.S. 150 Christopher189142–4788–10153%86
NYC District 23Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Prep Academy) 179 83 –96 82 –97 54% 91
NYC District 25North Queens Community High School15395–58102–5133%136
Oneida City School DistrictNorth Broad Street School229173–56closed in 2024   
Syracuse City School DistrictClary Middle School398275–123263–13534% 

This list is not exhaustive, as it was limited to the lowest-performing 5% of Title I schools or high schools with graduation rates below 67%; e.g., this list does not include M.S. 297 in Manhattan,[6] where enrollment dropped from 852 students in the 2019–20 school year to only 292 students in 2023–24. Over that period, its incoming sixth-grade class dropped from 304 students to just 68 students.

The Fordham Institute list includes only eight schools in Chicago, but Wirepoints has identified 20 schools in the city that are mostly empty (with utilization rate varying between 3.8% and 24.4%).[7]

In Los Angeles, only five schools were included on the Fordham list. But as Tim DeRoche reported in The74, “nearly half of the district’s 456 zoned elementary schools—225 campuses—are half-full or worse, and 56 have seen rosters fall by 70% or more.” Furthermore, “most zoned L.A. elementary schools are almost half empty, and many are operating at less than 25% capacity.”[8] DeRoche identifies 225 schools in Los Angeles that have experienced an enrollment decline of over 50% since 2001 and 34 schools that could potentially be closed.

School Closures

Public-school enrollment and the number of school closures remained stable until 2019–20. At that point, when enrollment began to drop, the number of school closings also went down for two years, but there are signs that it has increased since.[9] Notably, charter schools have accounted for a disproportionate share of the closed schools nationwide, relative to the relatively small percentage of students they educate (Table 4).

TABLE 4

Charter School Closures and Share of Enrollment

School YearCharter Schools ClosedCharter Share of All School ClosuresCharter Share of Total Public-School Enrollment
2010–111579.0%3.6%
2011–1218510.9%4.2%
2012–1315311.0%4.6%
2013–1423214.1%5.1%
2014–1520615.4%5.4%
2015–1623622.1%5.7%
2016–1718117.0%6.0%
2017–1824718.9%6.3%
2018–1921519.2%6.5%
2019–2023520.8%6.8%
2020–2117920.7%7.5%
2021–228911.8%7.5%

Recently, several districts have announced plans to close several schools in order to deal with declining enrollment.[10] Houston ISD, currently under state takeover, announced that 12 of its 274 schools will close next year. Cleveland Metropolitan School District approved a plan to close or merge nearly one-third—29 out of 88—of its schools for next year.[11] Philadelphia is proposing to close 20 out of 220 schools in the district.[12]

In New York City, several schools have closed or merged in the past four years, after Mayor Eric Adams took office. His administration closed two schools and merged 16 schools.[13] But it also opened, or announced plans to open, 28 new schools. In total, the Adams administration added nearly 14,000 additional school seats to the public system, contributing to overcapacity in the public schools.[14]

NYC’s declining public-school enrollment will likely continue for several reasons. The city now sees 25,000 fewer births per year compared with the pre-Covid period. Parents continue to choose non-district schools to educate their children. Despite the charter school cap, NYC charters have continued to increase enrollment through grade expansion, growing by 2.3% in the past school year.[15] Charters now educate 16% of the city’s population. Homeschooling has also grown, from 9,000 families in 2020 to more than 11,600 in 2024.[16] Public-school kindergarten applications were down 12% for the 2025–26 school year,[17] indicating lower enrollment in future grades. This year, the city saw even a significant decline in applications for the free pre-K program.[18]

Empty Schools Buildings in New York City

In New York City, 112 public schools were projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in the 2025–26 school year.[19] For the next school year of 2026–27, the number is even bigger with 134 schools.[20] This number is important because with so few students, it is hard to justify the minimum number of nonteaching jobs that each school is required to have. Union contracts require all NYC public schools to hire at least a principal and a nurse. Moreover, nearly all the city’s public schools have an assistant principal: out of 1,596 schools, only about 100 do not have an assistant principal.[21]

A recent report prepared for the New York City School Construction Authority projects that the district will lose 153,000 students over the next ten years.[22] The report shows that the biggest enrollment drop in the last year occurred in the early grades, with fewer than 3,500 students in pre-k and kindergarten in SY2024-25. This indicates that families with young children are leaving the city right before their children enroll in school. The report highlights that the enrollment declines are likely to continue, given the increase in charter school enrollment, the significant drop in births in the city since COVID, and outmigration from the city.

The proliferation of microschools shows that it is possible to run a small school efficiently, but doing so requires a level of staffing and budgetary flexibility that is not possible given the constraints of the union contracts in NYC public schools. Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, has explained how some school districts have been able to manage small-school budgeting, which often requires teachers to be responsible for several grades and the principal to have teaching responsibilities, with generally no support staff (nurses, counselors, etc.).[23]

School consolidation would help the Department of Education find needed savings, given the current gap in the city’s budget. The city’s smallest schools, those with enrollment under 150, shown in Table 5, have a combined budget of $523,475,598. Per-pupil funding at these schools ($41,442) is significantly higher than the citywide average of $23,908. A rough estimate is that merging half these schools, thus bringing per-pupil spending in line with the district average, could generate at least $109 million in savings. This is a low estimate because it does not include building and maintenance costs.

TABLE 5

Per-Pupil Funding at NYC Public Schools with Fewer than 150 Students Enrolled

BoroughDistrictSchoolLevelNo. of Students ProjectedTotal School FundingPer-Pupil Funding
Brooklyn14P.S. 319Elementary28$1,912,421$68,301
Manhattan5School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem)Middle School53$4,920,851$92,846
Queens30Academy for New AmericansMiddle School61$2,987,090$48,969
Bronx9P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow SchoolElementary63$2,764,334$43,878
Brooklyn13Albee Square Montessori Public SchoolElementary65$1,492,420$22,960
Brooklyn13Restoration AcademyMiddle School66$4,100,695$62,132
Bronx9I.S. 313 School of Leadership DevelopmentMiddle School69$5,716,021$82,841
Brooklyn17Central Brooklyn Literacy AcademyElementary72$3,097,728$43,024
Brooklyn13M.S. K266 Park Place Community Middle SchoolMiddle School81$3,653,100$45,100
Brooklyn13P.S. 287 Bailey K. AshfordElementary83$3,508,348$42,269
Brooklyn19P.S. 190 SheffieldElementary84$3,534,527$42,078
Brooklyn23Riverdale Avenue Middle SchoolMiddle School84$4,506,822$53,653
Manhattan5Urban Assembly Academy for Future LeadersMiddle School86$4,739,653$55,112
Brooklyn23P.S. 150 ChristopherElementary86$4,179,840$48,603
Brooklyn16Whitelaw Reid Academy of Arts and BusinessMiddle School87$3,394,543$39,018
Manhattan5New Design Middle SchoolMiddle School88$5,366,802$60,986
Brooklyn17Brownsville Academy High SchoolHigh School89$3,483,825$39,144
Brooklyn23Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy)Middle School91$3,943,711$43,337
Brooklyn21Middle School of InnovationMiddle School92$2,040,502$22,179
Manhattan2Harvey Milk High SchoolHigh School93$2,521,948$27,118
Manhattan6Community Math & Science PrepMiddle School93$5,064,924$54,462
Bronx10The Bronx STEM and Arts AcademyElementary94$3,151,643$33,528
Bronx10P.S. 209Elementary94$5,286,083$56,235
Bronx12Bronx Career and College Preparatory High SchoolHigh School95$5,117,590$53,869
Brooklyn17M.S. K394Elementary95$4,945,079$52,053
Brooklyn13P.S. 044 Marcus GarveyElementary97$3,746,516$38,624
Manhattan6Harold O. Levy SchoolMiddle School98$6,602,786$67,375
Bronx9High School for Violin and DanceHigh School103$3,892,174$37,788
Queens29HBCU Early College Prep.High School103$2,378,340$23,091
Brooklyn15Khalil Gibran International AcademyHigh School105$4,472,172$42,592
Brooklyn17Ronald Edmonds Learning Center IIMiddle School105$4,205,114$40,049
Manhattan2Murry Bergtraum High School for Business CareersHigh School106$4,908,767$46,309
Brooklyn13P.S. 270 Johann DeKalbElementary107$3,739,851$34,952
Brooklyn23P.S. 137 Rachel Jean MitchellElementary108$4,707,352$43,587
Brooklyn23Mott Hall IVMiddle School108$4,937,362$45,716
Brooklyn14P.S. 018 Edward BushElementary110$4,558,436$41,440
Brooklyn32Bushwick Community High SchoolHigh School110$3,572,239$32,475
Manhattan1P.S. 064 Robert SimonElementary111$5,231,343$47,129
Manhattan5P.S. 154 Harriet TubmanElementary111$6,418,134$57,821
Brooklyn19The East New York Arts and Civics High SchoolHigh School114$3,670,542$32,198
Bronx7Bronx Haven High SchoolHigh School115$3,724,470$32,387
Brooklyn15P.S. 295Elementary115$6,577,297$57,194
Brooklyn19School of the Future BrooklynMiddle School116$4,285,865$36,947
Bronx7South Bronx Literacy AcademyMiddle School118$5,493,116$46,552
Brooklyn13Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the ArtsHigh School120$5,956,117$49,634
Brooklyn16P.S. 081 Thaddeus StevensElementary120$5,604,102$46,701
Manhattan3P.S. 242 The Young Diplomats Magnet AcademyElementary122$4,763,730$39,047
Brooklyn13Brooklyn Academy High SchoolHigh School122$4,067,111$33,337
Brooklyn14P.S. 147 Isaac RemsenElementary124$5,145,183$41,493
Brooklyn17Elijah Stroud Middle SchoolMiddle School125$4,025,022$32,200
Queens27Waterside School for LeadershipMiddle School125$4,072,016$32,576
Manhattan1University Neighborhood Middle SchoolMiddle School126$6,975,702$55,363
Manhattan3STEM Institute of ManhattanElementary128$5,228,679$40,849
Bronx9P.S. 170Elementary128$4,969,344$38,823
Brooklyn17Aspirations Diploma Plus High SchoolHigh School128$4,561,907$35,640
Staten Island31P.S. 046 Albert V. ManiscalcoElementary128$6,151,045$48,055
Manhattan2Urban Academy Laboratory High SchoolHigh School129$3,723,820$28,867
Brooklyn17P.S. 091 The Albany Avenue SchoolElementary129$4,941,762$38,308
Brooklyn22P.S. 326Elementary129$4,431,051$34,349
Manhattan3Innovation Diploma PlusHigh School130$3,059,609$23,535
Bronx9New Directions Secondary SchoolHigh School130$4,347,147$33,440
Manhattan4Renaissance School of the ArtsMiddle School131$5,310,433$40,538
Brooklyn13P.S. 003 The Bedford VillageElementary131$4,663,633$35,600
Brooklyn32I.S. 349 Math, Science & TechnologyMiddle School131$6,265,840$47,831
Manhattan4P.S. 38 Roberto ClementeElementary132$5,408,594$40,974
Bronx12School of Performing ArtsMiddle School132$6,608,417$50,064
Bronx12Bronx Regional High SchoolHigh School132$4,770,665$36,141
Brooklyn23Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (BEES)Middle School132$6,127,410$46,420
Manhattan3West Prep AcademyMiddle School133$6,270,393$47,146
Brooklyn19Legacy School of the ArtsMiddle School135$5,614,849$41,591
Brooklyn15Global Innovators AcademyMiddle School136$3,506,790$25,785
Brooklyn16P.S. 262 El Hajj Malik El Shabazz Elementary SchoolElementary136$4,927,159$36,229
Brooklyn17I.S. 340Middle School136$4,254,684$31,284
Queens25North Queens Community High SchoolHigh School136$3,501,751$25,748
Bronx10P.S. 159 Luis Munoz Marin BilingElementary137$4,364,880$31,860
Brooklyn13P.S. 067 Charles A. DorseyElementary137$5,393,277$39,367
Brooklyn23P.S. 165 Ida PosnerElementary137$5,553,622$40,537
Bronx12P.S. 061 Francisco OllerElementary138$6,022,998$43,645
Brooklyn16P.S. 005 Dr. Ronald McNairElementary138$5,722,117$41,465
Brooklyn32P.S. 075 Mayda CortiellaElementary138$6,568,967$47,601
Manhattan5Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower SchoolElementary139$4,665,841$33,567
Bronx7Academy of Public RelationsMiddle School139$5,304,741$38,164
Bronx7Young Leaders Elementary SchoolElementary140$5,628,740$40,205
Bronx8M.S. 301 Paul L. DunbarMiddle School140$6,058,992$43,279
Bronx9South Bronx International Middle SchoolMiddle School140$5,227,570$37,340
Brooklyn18Brooklyn Bridge AcademyHigh School140$3,410,830$24,363
Manhattan2Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women theHigh School143$4,262,433$29,807
Brooklyn13P.S. 256 Benjamin BannekerElementary144$5,433,418$37,732
Manhattan1P.S. 015 Roberto ClementeElementary145$6,214,811$42,861
Manhattan1P.S. 134 Henrietta SzoldElementary145$6,330,869$43,661
Brooklyn19P.S. 213 New LotsElementary145$6,194,675$42,722
Manhattan4Central Park East IElementary146$3,512,563$24,059
Bronx9KappaMiddle School146$5,204,164$35,645
Brooklyn13P.S. 54 The Detective Rafael Ramos SchoolElementary146$5,760,492$39,455
Queens26The CIVIC School of Bayside HillsElementary146$4,175,992$28,603
Manhattan3M.S. 258 Community Action SchoolMiddle School147$5,741,042$39,055
Brooklyn13P.S. 093 William H. PrescottElementary147$5,159,336$35,098
Brooklyn16M.S. 267 Math, Science & TechnologyMiddle School147$5,108,282$34,750
Brooklyn17P.S. 191 Paul RobesonElementary147$5,485,089$37,314
Manhattan2Satellite Academy High SchoolHigh School148$3,981,867$26,905
Manhattan6J.H.S. 143 Eleanor RooseveltMiddle School148$7,726,828$52,208
Brooklyn17P.S. 221 Toussaint L’OuvertureElementary148$5,156,700$34,843
Queens29P.S. 156 LaureltonElementary148$4,533,479$30,632
Manhattan1Earth SchoolElementary149$6,825,253$45,807
Brooklyn16Brighter Choice Community SchoolElementary149$4,970,725$33,361

There are 23 high schools and 35 middle schools that have fewer than 150 students, but most such schools are elementary schools. School districts with the largest number of these tiny schools are Brooklyn’s Districts 13 (representing wealthy neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, and Park Slope) and 17 (which encompasses lower-income neighborhoods like Crown Heights, East Flatbush, and Brownsville). Both districts have experienced a significant drop in enrollment in the past 10 years (Table 6).

TABLE 6

Enrollment Trends in NYC School Districts with Largest Number of Under-Enrolled Schools

School DistrictNo. of Schools with Fewer than 150 StudentsChange in Enrollment in the School District in the Past 10 Years
1313–20%
1710–37%
28–10%
97–35%
237–31%

Of these small schools, 17 have seen an enrollment decline of over 30% since the 2022–23 school year. Table 7 lists the 20 schools with the largest drops in enrollment in the past three years.

TABLE 7

NYC Schools with Largest Enrollment Drops in Last Three Years

BoroughDistrictSchool2025–26 Projected Enrollment2022–23 EnrollmentChange
Bronx9I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development69172–59.88%
Manhattan5School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem)53127–58.27%
Brooklyn14P.S. 3192861–54.10%
Bronx12Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School95202–52.97%
Brooklyn13Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts120247–51.42%
Brooklyn15P.S. 295115226–49.12%
Brooklyn32I.S. 349 Math, Science & Technology131246–46.75%
Bronx9Kappa146241–39.42%
Bronx10P.S. 20994152–38.16%
Bronx12Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle School150239–37.24%
Bronx9P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School6396–34.38%
Brooklyn16P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens120181–33.70%
Brooklyn16Brighter Choice Community School149224–33.48%
Brooklyn23P.S. 150 Christopher86129–33.33%
Bronx12School of Performing Arts132196–32.65%
Manhattan6Harold O. Levy School98143–31.47%
Manhattan6Community Math & Science Prep93133–30.08%
Brooklyn13Restoration Academy6694–29.79%
Bronx12P.S. 061 Francisco Oller138195–29.23%
Brooklyn19The East New York Arts and Civics High School114161–29.19%
Manhattan5P.S. 154 Harriet Tubman111156–28.85%
Brooklyn23Riverdale Avenue Middle School84118–28.81%
Manhattan1P.S. 064 Robert Simon111154–27.92%
Brooklyn32P.S. 075 Mayda Cortiella138190–27.37%
Brooklyn13P.S. 003 The Bedford Village131180–27.22%

Table 8 shows the 53 schools in NYC with fewer than five students proficient in math or ELA, 44 of which are projected to have a smaller enrollment than last year. Of these 53 schools, 13 are high schools projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in this school year. Schools with such a small number of students will likely struggle to afford the necessary school personnel or offer extracurricular classes such as music and arts.

TABLE 8

NYC Schools with Fewer than Five Students Proficient in Math or ELA

SchoolEnrollment 2024–25Projected
Enrollment 2025–26		Change
Academy for New Americans57617.02%
School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem7353–27.40%
South Bronx Literacy Academy9711821.65%
Riverdale Avenue Middle School10284–17.65%
P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford11483–27.19%
Renaissance School of the Arts133131–1.50%
University Neighborhood Middle School134126–5.97%
P.S. 270 Johann Dekalb136107–21.32%
Community Action School M.S. 2581391475.76%
The Civic School of Bayside Hills147146–0.68%
Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (Bees)150132–12.00%
Central Park East I169146–13.61%
M.S. 224 Manhattan East School for Arts & Academic170162–4.71%
The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School173124–28.32%
P.S./I.S. 224174165–5.17%
Castle Bridge School199183–8.04%
P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier207179–13.53%
Neighborhood School213179–15.96%
M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo2422461.65%
Lenox Academy M. S. 9612642795.68%
P.S. 047 Chris Galas274228–16.79%
Pelham Academy of Academics and Community Engagement2812820.36%
I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln282277–1.77%
Pelham Gardens Middle School2873139.06%
I.S. X303 Leadership & Community Service295256–13.22%
Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts315300–4.76%
P.S. 3 Raul Julia Micro Society317277–12.62%
The Mott Hall School3173479.46%
P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway320276–13.75%
P.S. 188 The Island School344279–18.90%
P.S. 290 Juan Morel Campos379333–12.14%
P.S. 206 Jose Celso Barbosa386379–1.81%
J.H.S. 144 Michelangelo390356–8.72%
P.S./I.S. 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science393363–7.63%
Theatre Arts Production Company School428417–2.57%
P.S./I.S. 045 Horace E. Greene445350–21.35%
P.S./I.S. 266468413–11.75%
Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx501484–3.39%
Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science523512–2.10%
Preparatory Academy for Writers: A College Board School523516–1.34%
The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology536506–5.60%
P.S. 146 Howard Beach546516–5.49%
Community Health Academy of the Heights5515520.18%
P.S./I.S. 295566537–5.12%
The Queens School of Inquiry5935991.01%
Frederick Douglass Academy621546–12.08%
Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology624599–4.01%
P.S./M.S. 114 Belle Harbor639611–4.38%
P.S./I.S. 217 Roosevelt Island688644–6.40%
P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley819712–13.06%
P.S. 232 Lindenwood833780–6.36%
J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget841804–4.40%
I.S. 025 Adrien Block1,0251007–1.76%

“Hold Harmless” Policies

Costs and other issues associated with poorly enrolled schools are amplified through New York City’s “hold harmless” policy. Introduced in the aftermath of Covid-19, this policy allocates the same level of funding to individual schools, even if enrollment drops, ostensibly to preserve school-level staffing and programs. Ordinarily, schools with enrollment below their projections must return part of their budget midyear, while those that gain students receive more funding.

The “hold harmless” policy prevents school budgets from adjusting downward in light of lower enrollment, which increases per-pupil funding in schools with lower demand. This can lock in inefficiencies and make it more difficult to control DOE budget expansion.

Mayor Adams attempted to reimpose enrollment-based funding discipline, proposing midyear budget clawbacks tied to actual enrollment. That triggered intense political backlash from principals, unions, and parents, including litigation. Facing that pressure, Adams restored the “hold harmless” policy, which cost $250 million in November 2025.[24] As of late March 2026, schools received $388 million this school year in funds that would have otherwise been removed because of lower enrollment.[25] In dozens of schools,“hold harmless” funds represent over 10% of budget allocations.

Despite needing to fill a budget gap of $5.4–$7.1 billion, Mayor Mamdani is under great pressure to continue the “hold harmless” policy intact. Currently, the administration had not made a decision about whether to continue the policy.

Recommendations

The NYC public system is currently designed to educate more than 1 million students. In reality, it is educating only 884,400 students this school year and will likely serve far fewer students in the future, given the declining birthrate in the city and the recent drop in pre-K and kindergarten applications, as well as the continued growth of homeschooling and charter schools.

The city’s schools should be right-sized to better serve currently enrolled students. Plans for merger or closure should begin by considering schools that meet the following criteria:

  1. Fewer than 150 students enrolled in 2025–26 (112 schools)
  2. Five or fewer students proficient in math and ELA in 2024–25 (53 schools)
  3. Large enrollment declines since 2022–23 (25 schools)

The city’s small schools are much more expensive than the typical city school. On average, small schools were allocated school-based funding of $41,442 per pupil, compared with the citywide average of $23,908 (this figure is only what is allocated directly to each school and does not include central office costs and other costs, such as transportation, pensions, and fringe benefits).

If the city merges half its under-enrolled schools and brings the per-pupil spending at the newly merged schools in line with average spending, the city would save at least $108 million every year—and even more, after factoring in building and maintenance costs.

The Mamdani administration could also save $250–$400 million annually if it ended the “hold harmless” policy. School budgets should respond to enrollment declines, so that per-pupil spending does not vary widely between schools within a district and between districts.

Conclusion

If the city does not tackle this problem, the city’s total per-pupil spending—currently estimated to reach $42,000 this year[26]—will continue to increase, but these resources will be spread thinly across a large number of schools that will continue to poorly educate a declining number of students. The taxpayers and the children of New York City will continue to receive no increase in educational outcomes in return for the massive investment of $42.8 billion allocated to the NYC Department of Education annually.

Endnotes

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