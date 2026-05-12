What to Do About NYC’s Empty Schools
Photo: NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images
Introduction
In Chicago, one public school now has more staff than students. Frederick Douglass Academy High School, originally built to serve 1,008 students, now enrolls just 27 students, along with 28 full-time employees.[1]
The School District of Philadelphia recently approved the closure of 17 schools after experiencing a decline of 12% in enrollment between the 2014–15 and 2024–25 school years.[2]
But the problem of empty schools is not limited to Chicago or Philadelphia. Mayors and school boards across America will increasingly have to deal with empty public schools. Districts across the nation are experiencing peak public-school enrollment,[3] with forecasts indicating a decline in enrollment in nearly every large school district. Demographic changes and the expansion of school choice, which allows families to leave underperforming schools, are driving this trend. How cities and school boards respond to empty school buildings will significantly affect district finances and student learning outcomes.
This brief aims to inform the public and policymakers about under-enrolled schools and explore potential solutions. It provides descriptive statistics on enrollment trends, particularly focusing on New York City, including which of the city’s schools are losing the most enrollment, which are underperforming, and which are now too small to be financially viable.
Empty School Buildings Across America
The National Center for Education Statistics projected that enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools would decrease by 6% between 2020 and 2030.[4] This decline will not be uniform across the country; 39 states are expected to see at least some decrease in enrollment between 2025 and 2031. New York is expected to have the ninth-highest decline, as shown in Table 1.
TABLE 1
Projected Public-School Enrollment Decline by Fall 2031
|State
|Fall 1990 Enrollment
|Fall 2020 Enrollment
|Projected Fall 2025 Enrollment
|Projected Fall 2031 Enrollment
|% change 2025–31
|Hawaii
|122,840
|124,242
|113,300
|96,800
|–14.56%
|District of Columbia
|61,282
|70,501
|68,300
|61,400
|–10.10%
|California
|3,613,734
|4,094,008
|3,700,900
|3,391,300
|–8.37%
|New Mexico
|208,087
|216,891
|196,300
|181,400
|–7.59%
|West Virginia
|224,097
|176,744
|161,600
|151,100
|–6.50%
|Illinois
|1,309,516
|1,280,694
|1,224,600
|1,149,900
|–6.10%
|Vermont
|70,860
|57,904
|57,400
|53,900
|–6.10%
|Alaska
|85,297
|92,101
|89,500
|84,500
|–5.59%
|New York
|1,827,418
|1,793,572
|1,618,200
|1,532,200
|–5.31%
|Michigan
|1,144,878
|971,179
|950,500
|901,500
|–5.16%
|Oregon
|340,243
|397,400
|371,300
|353,700
|–4.74%
|Connecticut
|347,396
|345,480
|331,500
|316,000
|–4.68%
|Mississippi
|371,641
|313,028
|290,500
|277,000
|–4.65%
|Maryland
|526,744
|614,539
|587,100
|559,900
|–4.63%
|New Hampshire
|126,301
|113,559
|111,300
|106,200
|–4.58%
|Pennsylvania
|1,172,164
|1,156,394
|1,107,400
|1,066,500
|–3.69%
|Ohio
|1,257,580
|1,142,181
|1,117,900
|1,076,800
|–3.68%
|New Jersey
|783,422
|949,696
|908,300
|875,200
|–3.64%
|Delaware
|72,606
|95,141
|91,200
|87,900
|–3.62%
|Kansas
|319,648
|337,208
|326,000
|314,400
|–3.56%
|Louisiana
|586,202
|492,008
|468,700
|454,500
|–3.03%
|Minnesota
|545,556
|594,472
|587,900
|570,800
|–2.91%
|Virginia
|728,280
|857,282
|823,100
|805,200
|–2.17%
|Washington
|612,597
|744,195
|710,200
|695,000
|–2.14%
|Massachusetts
|604,234
|627,604
|604,100
|591,700
|–2.05%
|Oklahoma
|424,899
|497,546
|497,000
|487,900
|–1.83%
|Rhode Island
|101,797
|94,006
|89,900
|88,300
|–1.78%
|Maine
|155,203
|116,965
|114,100
|112,300
|–1.58%
|Nebraska
|198,080
|226,920
|228,900
|225,500
|–1.49%
|Wisconsin
|565,457
|568,960
|549,600
|541,800
|–1.42%
|Missouri
|588,070
|613,960
|604,200
|597,300
|–1.14%
|Arizona
|479,046
|757,853
|768,200
|762,500
|–0.74%
|Wyoming
|70,941
|64,476
|62,300
|61,900
|–0.64%
|Colorado
|419,910
|604,662
|568,700
|566,300
|–0.42%
|Kentucky
|459,200
|458,169
|438,100
|436,500
|–0.37%
|South Dakota
|95,165
|99,036
|99,000
|98,700
|–0.30%
|Nevada
|149,881
|334,843
|329,700
|328,800
|–0.27%
|Texas
|2,510,955
|3,761,597
|3,777,300
|3,768,600
|–0.23%
|Indiana
|675,804
|710,467
|709,300
|708,700
|–0.08%
|Montana
|111,169
|102,705
|106,000
|106,100
|0.09%
|Georgia
|849,082
|1,199,416
|1,184,600
|1,185,900
|0.11%
|Iowa
|344,804
|354,841
|355,400
|355,800
|0.11%
|North Dakota
|84,943
|82,276
|86,000
|86,200
|0.23%
|South Carolina
|452,033
|538,037
|546,100
|548,800
|0.49%
|Arkansas
|313,505
|342,357
|341,000
|342,700
|0.50%
|Alabama
|527,097
|518,011
|534,400
|539,800
|1.01%
|North Carolina
|783,132
|1,049,660
|1,036,300
|1,047,200
|1.05%
|Florida
|1,369,934
|1,930,465
|1,980,300
|2,021,000
|2.06%
|Utah
|324,982
|473,101
|479,700
|490,200
|2.19%
|Tennessee
|598,111
|690,465
|705,800
|721,800
|2.27%
|Idaho
|160,091
|212,424
|228,400
|240,100
|5.12%
Since the pandemic, nine out of the 10 largest school districts have experienced declines in enrollment, with New York, Los Angeles, and Houston suffering the most significant decreases. Each district projects its enrollment differently; Table 2 shows some publicly available projections.
TABLE 2
Enrollment Predictions for Top 10 Largest School Districts
|District
|Fall 2024 Enrollment
|Projection
|New York City
|845,500
|765,000 in 2030
|Los Angeles
|419,900
|309,000 in 2030
|Miami-Dade
|335,500
|N/A
|Chicago
|322,800
|326,200 in 2028
|Clark County
|304,600
|289,667 in 2029
|Broward
|251,400
|181,827 in 2029
|Hillsborough
|224,200
|N/A
|Orange
|206,800
|N/A
|Palm Beach
|189,800
|167,891 in 2029
|Houston
|184,100
|N/A
An analysis by the Fordham Institute listed 500 schools identified by states as low-performing that have also had “a substantial enrollment decline in the wake of the pandemic.”[5] Of the 40 of these schools in New York, four have already closed; most of the others continue to see drops in enrollment (Table 3).
TABLE 3
New York Schools Identified as Low-Performing with Significant Post-Pandemic Enrollment Decline
|District
|School
|2019–20 Enroll-ment
|2022–23 Enroll-ment
|Absolute Enrollment Decline 2019–23
|2023–24 Enroll-ment
|Absolute Enroll-ment Decline 2019–24
|Percent-age En-rollment Decline 2019–24
|2025–26 Pro-jected Enroll-ment
|Auburn City School District
|Casey Park Elementary School
|496
|392
|–104
|387
|–109
|22%
|Buffalo City School District
|Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School
|528
|422
|–106
|390
|–138
|26%
|Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
|Jasper-Troupsburg Junior-Senior High School
|201
|158
|–43
|150
|–51
|25%
|NYC District 1
|University Neighborhood Middle School
|217
|160
|–57
|164
|–53
|24%
|126
|NYC District 4
|P.S. 155 William Paca
|240
|182
|–58
|213
|–27
|11%
|158
|NYC District 5
|P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm
|289
|199
|–90
|160
|–129
|45%
|178
|NYC District 5
|Frederick Douglass Academy
|1093
|815
|–278
|708
|–385
|35%
|546
|NYC District 5
|P.S. 194 Countee Cullen
|188
|148
|–40
|129
|–59
|31%
|157
|NYC District 5
|Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem
|386
|210
|–176
|214
|–172
|45%
|216
|NYC District 7
|P.S. 1 Courtlandt School
|619
|458
|–161
|352
|–267
|43%
|306
|NYC District 7
|P.S. 30 Wilton
|532
|405
|–127
|318
|–214
|40%
|268
|NYC District 7
|P.S. 18 John Peter Zenger
|553
|342
|–211
|298
|–255
|46%
|261
|NYC District 7
|P.S./I.S. 224 Middle School
|281
|198
|–83
|187
|–94
|33%
|165
|NYC District 7
|Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School
|302
|176
|–126
|176
|–126
|42%
|200
|NYC District 8
|Gotham Collaborative High School
|482
|313
|–169
|300
|–182
|38%
|342
|NYC District 8
|Bronx Arena High School
|171
|114
|–57
|130
|–41
|24%
|174
|NYC District 9
|P.S. 70 Max Schoenfeld
|1040
|785
|–255
|671
|–369
|35%
|649
|NYC District 9
|Validus Preparatory Academy
|355
|253
|–102
|263
|–92
|26%
|253
|NYC District 9
|Frederick Douglass Academy Iii Secondary School
|337
|218
|–119
|233
|–104
|31%
|201
|NYC District 9
|School for Excellence
|259
|101
|–158
|closed in 2024
|NYC District 10
|P.S. 85 Great Expectations
|838
|641
|–197
|588
|–250
|30%
|653
|NYC District 10
|P.S. 46 Edgar Allan Poe
|820
|633
|–187
|582
|–238
|29%
|546
|NYC District 10
|Bronx Collaborative High School
|570
|444
|–126
|418
|–152
|27%
|411
|NYC District 10
|Providing Urban Learners Success in Education High School
|204
|134
|–70
|174
|–30
|15%
|192
|NYC District 11
|North Bronx School of Empowerment
|515
|370
|–145
|closed in 2025
|NYC District 12
|Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School
|275
|202
|–73
|158
|–117
|43%
|95
|NYC District 12
|Wings Academy
|395
|257
|–138
|237
|–158
|40%
|232
|NYC District 12
|P.S. 47 John Randolph
|1018
|796
|–222
|820
|–198
|19%
|766
|NYC District 12
|The Metropolitan High School
|274
|154
|–120
|165
|–109
|40%
|203
|NYC District 14
|P.S. 250 George H. Lindsay
|403
|284
|–119
|202
|–201
|50%
|205
|NYC District 15
|South Brooklyn Community High School
|148
|103
|–45
|122
|–26
|18%
|153
|NYC District 18
|Olympus Academy
|179
|107
|–72
|177
|–2
|1%
|183
|NYC District 19
|Highland Park Community School
|365
|277
|–88
|246
|–119
|33%
|205
|NYC District 19
|School of the Future Brooklyn
|171
|105
|–66
|127
|–44
|26%
|116
|NYC District 19
|High School for Civil Rights
|232
|140
|–92
|closed in 2024
|NYC District 23
|P.S. 150 Christopher
|189
|142
|–47
|88
|–101
|53%
|86
|NYC District 23
|Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Prep Academy)
|179
|83
|–96
|82
|–97
|54%
|91
|NYC District 25
|North Queens Community High School
|153
|95
|–58
|102
|–51
|33%
|136
|Oneida City School District
|North Broad Street School
|229
|173
|–56
|closed in 2024
|Syracuse City School District
|Clary Middle School
|398
|275
|–123
|263
|–135
|34%
This list is not exhaustive, as it was limited to the lowest-performing 5% of Title I schools or high schools with graduation rates below 67%; e.g., this list does not include M.S. 297 in Manhattan,[6] where enrollment dropped from 852 students in the 2019–20 school year to only 292 students in 2023–24. Over that period, its incoming sixth-grade class dropped from 304 students to just 68 students.
The Fordham Institute list includes only eight schools in Chicago, but Wirepoints has identified 20 schools in the city that are mostly empty (with utilization rate varying between 3.8% and 24.4%).[7]
In Los Angeles, only five schools were included on the Fordham list. But as Tim DeRoche reported in The74, “nearly half of the district’s 456 zoned elementary schools—225 campuses—are half-full or worse, and 56 have seen rosters fall by 70% or more.” Furthermore, “most zoned L.A. elementary schools are almost half empty, and many are operating at less than 25% capacity.”[8] DeRoche identifies 225 schools in Los Angeles that have experienced an enrollment decline of over 50% since 2001 and 34 schools that could potentially be closed.
School Closures
Public-school enrollment and the number of school closures remained stable until 2019–20. At that point, when enrollment began to drop, the number of school closings also went down for two years, but there are signs that it has increased since.[9] Notably, charter schools have accounted for a disproportionate share of the closed schools nationwide, relative to the relatively small percentage of students they educate (Table 4).
TABLE 4
Charter School Closures and Share of Enrollment
|School Year
|Charter Schools Closed
|Charter Share of All School Closures
|Charter Share of Total Public-School Enrollment
|2010–11
|157
|9.0%
|3.6%
|2011–12
|185
|10.9%
|4.2%
|2012–13
|153
|11.0%
|4.6%
|2013–14
|232
|14.1%
|5.1%
|2014–15
|206
|15.4%
|5.4%
|2015–16
|236
|22.1%
|5.7%
|2016–17
|181
|17.0%
|6.0%
|2017–18
|247
|18.9%
|6.3%
|2018–19
|215
|19.2%
|6.5%
|2019–20
|235
|20.8%
|6.8%
|2020–21
|179
|20.7%
|7.5%
|2021–22
|89
|11.8%
|7.5%
Recently, several districts have announced plans to close several schools in order to deal with declining enrollment.[10] Houston ISD, currently under state takeover, announced that 12 of its 274 schools will close next year. Cleveland Metropolitan School District approved a plan to close or merge nearly one-third—29 out of 88—of its schools for next year.[11] Philadelphia is proposing to close 20 out of 220 schools in the district.[12]
In New York City, several schools have closed or merged in the past four years, after Mayor Eric Adams took office. His administration closed two schools and merged 16 schools.[13] But it also opened, or announced plans to open, 28 new schools. In total, the Adams administration added nearly 14,000 additional school seats to the public system, contributing to overcapacity in the public schools.[14]
NYC’s declining public-school enrollment will likely continue for several reasons. The city now sees 25,000 fewer births per year compared with the pre-Covid period. Parents continue to choose non-district schools to educate their children. Despite the charter school cap, NYC charters have continued to increase enrollment through grade expansion, growing by 2.3% in the past school year.[15] Charters now educate 16% of the city’s population. Homeschooling has also grown, from 9,000 families in 2020 to more than 11,600 in 2024.[16] Public-school kindergarten applications were down 12% for the 2025–26 school year,[17] indicating lower enrollment in future grades. This year, the city saw even a significant decline in applications for the free pre-K program.[18]
Empty Schools Buildings in New York City
In New York City, 112 public schools were projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in the 2025–26 school year.[19] For the next school year of 2026–27, the number is even bigger with 134 schools.[20] This number is important because with so few students, it is hard to justify the minimum number of nonteaching jobs that each school is required to have. Union contracts require all NYC public schools to hire at least a principal and a nurse. Moreover, nearly all the city’s public schools have an assistant principal: out of 1,596 schools, only about 100 do not have an assistant principal.[21]
A recent report prepared for the New York City School Construction Authority projects that the district will lose 153,000 students over the next ten years.[22] The report shows that the biggest enrollment drop in the last year occurred in the early grades, with fewer than 3,500 students in pre-k and kindergarten in SY2024-25. This indicates that families with young children are leaving the city right before their children enroll in school. The report highlights that the enrollment declines are likely to continue, given the increase in charter school enrollment, the significant drop in births in the city since COVID, and outmigration from the city.
The proliferation of microschools shows that it is possible to run a small school efficiently, but doing so requires a level of staffing and budgetary flexibility that is not possible given the constraints of the union contracts in NYC public schools. Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, has explained how some school districts have been able to manage small-school budgeting, which often requires teachers to be responsible for several grades and the principal to have teaching responsibilities, with generally no support staff (nurses, counselors, etc.).[23]
School consolidation would help the Department of Education find needed savings, given the current gap in the city’s budget. The city’s smallest schools, those with enrollment under 150, shown in Table 5, have a combined budget of $523,475,598. Per-pupil funding at these schools ($41,442) is significantly higher than the citywide average of $23,908. A rough estimate is that merging half these schools, thus bringing per-pupil spending in line with the district average, could generate at least $109 million in savings. This is a low estimate because it does not include building and maintenance costs.
TABLE 5
Per-Pupil Funding at NYC Public Schools with Fewer than 150 Students Enrolled
|Borough
|District
|School
|Level
|No. of Students Projected
|Total School Funding
|Per-Pupil Funding
|Brooklyn
|14
|P.S. 319
|Elementary
|28
|$1,912,421
|$68,301
|Manhattan
|5
|School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem)
|Middle School
|53
|$4,920,851
|$92,846
|Queens
|30
|Academy for New Americans
|Middle School
|61
|$2,987,090
|$48,969
|Bronx
|9
|P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School
|Elementary
|63
|$2,764,334
|$43,878
|Brooklyn
|13
|Albee Square Montessori Public School
|Elementary
|65
|$1,492,420
|$22,960
|Brooklyn
|13
|Restoration Academy
|Middle School
|66
|$4,100,695
|$62,132
|Bronx
|9
|I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development
|Middle School
|69
|$5,716,021
|$82,841
|Brooklyn
|17
|Central Brooklyn Literacy Academy
|Elementary
|72
|$3,097,728
|$43,024
|Brooklyn
|13
|M.S. K266 Park Place Community Middle School
|Middle School
|81
|$3,653,100
|$45,100
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford
|Elementary
|83
|$3,508,348
|$42,269
|Brooklyn
|19
|P.S. 190 Sheffield
|Elementary
|84
|$3,534,527
|$42,078
|Brooklyn
|23
|Riverdale Avenue Middle School
|Middle School
|84
|$4,506,822
|$53,653
|Manhattan
|5
|Urban Assembly Academy for Future Leaders
|Middle School
|86
|$4,739,653
|$55,112
|Brooklyn
|23
|P.S. 150 Christopher
|Elementary
|86
|$4,179,840
|$48,603
|Brooklyn
|16
|Whitelaw Reid Academy of Arts and Business
|Middle School
|87
|$3,394,543
|$39,018
|Manhattan
|5
|New Design Middle School
|Middle School
|88
|$5,366,802
|$60,986
|Brooklyn
|17
|Brownsville Academy High School
|High School
|89
|$3,483,825
|$39,144
|Brooklyn
|23
|Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy)
|Middle School
|91
|$3,943,711
|$43,337
|Brooklyn
|21
|Middle School of Innovation
|Middle School
|92
|$2,040,502
|$22,179
|Manhattan
|2
|Harvey Milk High School
|High School
|93
|$2,521,948
|$27,118
|Manhattan
|6
|Community Math & Science Prep
|Middle School
|93
|$5,064,924
|$54,462
|Bronx
|10
|The Bronx STEM and Arts Academy
|Elementary
|94
|$3,151,643
|$33,528
|Bronx
|10
|P.S. 209
|Elementary
|94
|$5,286,083
|$56,235
|Bronx
|12
|Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School
|High School
|95
|$5,117,590
|$53,869
|Brooklyn
|17
|M.S. K394
|Elementary
|95
|$4,945,079
|$52,053
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 044 Marcus Garvey
|Elementary
|97
|$3,746,516
|$38,624
|Manhattan
|6
|Harold O. Levy School
|Middle School
|98
|$6,602,786
|$67,375
|Bronx
|9
|High School for Violin and Dance
|High School
|103
|$3,892,174
|$37,788
|Queens
|29
|HBCU Early College Prep.
|High School
|103
|$2,378,340
|$23,091
|Brooklyn
|15
|Khalil Gibran International Academy
|High School
|105
|$4,472,172
|$42,592
|Brooklyn
|17
|Ronald Edmonds Learning Center II
|Middle School
|105
|$4,205,114
|$40,049
|Manhattan
|2
|Murry Bergtraum High School for Business Careers
|High School
|106
|$4,908,767
|$46,309
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 270 Johann DeKalb
|Elementary
|107
|$3,739,851
|$34,952
|Brooklyn
|23
|P.S. 137 Rachel Jean Mitchell
|Elementary
|108
|$4,707,352
|$43,587
|Brooklyn
|23
|Mott Hall IV
|Middle School
|108
|$4,937,362
|$45,716
|Brooklyn
|14
|P.S. 018 Edward Bush
|Elementary
|110
|$4,558,436
|$41,440
|Brooklyn
|32
|Bushwick Community High School
|High School
|110
|$3,572,239
|$32,475
|Manhattan
|1
|P.S. 064 Robert Simon
|Elementary
|111
|$5,231,343
|$47,129
|Manhattan
|5
|P.S. 154 Harriet Tubman
|Elementary
|111
|$6,418,134
|$57,821
|Brooklyn
|19
|The East New York Arts and Civics High School
|High School
|114
|$3,670,542
|$32,198
|Bronx
|7
|Bronx Haven High School
|High School
|115
|$3,724,470
|$32,387
|Brooklyn
|15
|P.S. 295
|Elementary
|115
|$6,577,297
|$57,194
|Brooklyn
|19
|School of the Future Brooklyn
|Middle School
|116
|$4,285,865
|$36,947
|Bronx
|7
|South Bronx Literacy Academy
|Middle School
|118
|$5,493,116
|$46,552
|Brooklyn
|13
|Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts
|High School
|120
|$5,956,117
|$49,634
|Brooklyn
|16
|P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens
|Elementary
|120
|$5,604,102
|$46,701
|Manhattan
|3
|P.S. 242 The Young Diplomats Magnet Academy
|Elementary
|122
|$4,763,730
|$39,047
|Brooklyn
|13
|Brooklyn Academy High School
|High School
|122
|$4,067,111
|$33,337
|Brooklyn
|14
|P.S. 147 Isaac Remsen
|Elementary
|124
|$5,145,183
|$41,493
|Brooklyn
|17
|Elijah Stroud Middle School
|Middle School
|125
|$4,025,022
|$32,200
|Queens
|27
|Waterside School for Leadership
|Middle School
|125
|$4,072,016
|$32,576
|Manhattan
|1
|University Neighborhood Middle School
|Middle School
|126
|$6,975,702
|$55,363
|Manhattan
|3
|STEM Institute of Manhattan
|Elementary
|128
|$5,228,679
|$40,849
|Bronx
|9
|P.S. 170
|Elementary
|128
|$4,969,344
|$38,823
|Brooklyn
|17
|Aspirations Diploma Plus High School
|High School
|128
|$4,561,907
|$35,640
|Staten Island
|31
|P.S. 046 Albert V. Maniscalco
|Elementary
|128
|$6,151,045
|$48,055
|Manhattan
|2
|Urban Academy Laboratory High School
|High School
|129
|$3,723,820
|$28,867
|Brooklyn
|17
|P.S. 091 The Albany Avenue School
|Elementary
|129
|$4,941,762
|$38,308
|Brooklyn
|22
|P.S. 326
|Elementary
|129
|$4,431,051
|$34,349
|Manhattan
|3
|Innovation Diploma Plus
|High School
|130
|$3,059,609
|$23,535
|Bronx
|9
|New Directions Secondary School
|High School
|130
|$4,347,147
|$33,440
|Manhattan
|4
|Renaissance School of the Arts
|Middle School
|131
|$5,310,433
|$40,538
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 003 The Bedford Village
|Elementary
|131
|$4,663,633
|$35,600
|Brooklyn
|32
|I.S. 349 Math, Science & Technology
|Middle School
|131
|$6,265,840
|$47,831
|Manhattan
|4
|P.S. 38 Roberto Clemente
|Elementary
|132
|$5,408,594
|$40,974
|Bronx
|12
|School of Performing Arts
|Middle School
|132
|$6,608,417
|$50,064
|Bronx
|12
|Bronx Regional High School
|High School
|132
|$4,770,665
|$36,141
|Brooklyn
|23
|Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (BEES)
|Middle School
|132
|$6,127,410
|$46,420
|Manhattan
|3
|West Prep Academy
|Middle School
|133
|$6,270,393
|$47,146
|Brooklyn
|19
|Legacy School of the Arts
|Middle School
|135
|$5,614,849
|$41,591
|Brooklyn
|15
|Global Innovators Academy
|Middle School
|136
|$3,506,790
|$25,785
|Brooklyn
|16
|P.S. 262 El Hajj Malik El Shabazz Elementary School
|Elementary
|136
|$4,927,159
|$36,229
|Brooklyn
|17
|I.S. 340
|Middle School
|136
|$4,254,684
|$31,284
|Queens
|25
|North Queens Community High School
|High School
|136
|$3,501,751
|$25,748
|Bronx
|10
|P.S. 159 Luis Munoz Marin Biling
|Elementary
|137
|$4,364,880
|$31,860
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 067 Charles A. Dorsey
|Elementary
|137
|$5,393,277
|$39,367
|Brooklyn
|23
|P.S. 165 Ida Posner
|Elementary
|137
|$5,553,622
|$40,537
|Bronx
|12
|P.S. 061 Francisco Oller
|Elementary
|138
|$6,022,998
|$43,645
|Brooklyn
|16
|P.S. 005 Dr. Ronald McNair
|Elementary
|138
|$5,722,117
|$41,465
|Brooklyn
|32
|P.S. 075 Mayda Cortiella
|Elementary
|138
|$6,568,967
|$47,601
|Manhattan
|5
|Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower School
|Elementary
|139
|$4,665,841
|$33,567
|Bronx
|7
|Academy of Public Relations
|Middle School
|139
|$5,304,741
|$38,164
|Bronx
|7
|Young Leaders Elementary School
|Elementary
|140
|$5,628,740
|$40,205
|Bronx
|8
|M.S. 301 Paul L. Dunbar
|Middle School
|140
|$6,058,992
|$43,279
|Bronx
|9
|South Bronx International Middle School
|Middle School
|140
|$5,227,570
|$37,340
|Brooklyn
|18
|Brooklyn Bridge Academy
|High School
|140
|$3,410,830
|$24,363
|Manhattan
|2
|Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women the
|High School
|143
|$4,262,433
|$29,807
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 256 Benjamin Banneker
|Elementary
|144
|$5,433,418
|$37,732
|Manhattan
|1
|P.S. 015 Roberto Clemente
|Elementary
|145
|$6,214,811
|$42,861
|Manhattan
|1
|P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold
|Elementary
|145
|$6,330,869
|$43,661
|Brooklyn
|19
|P.S. 213 New Lots
|Elementary
|145
|$6,194,675
|$42,722
|Manhattan
|4
|Central Park East I
|Elementary
|146
|$3,512,563
|$24,059
|Bronx
|9
|Kappa
|Middle School
|146
|$5,204,164
|$35,645
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 54 The Detective Rafael Ramos School
|Elementary
|146
|$5,760,492
|$39,455
|Queens
|26
|The CIVIC School of Bayside Hills
|Elementary
|146
|$4,175,992
|$28,603
|Manhattan
|3
|M.S. 258 Community Action School
|Middle School
|147
|$5,741,042
|$39,055
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 093 William H. Prescott
|Elementary
|147
|$5,159,336
|$35,098
|Brooklyn
|16
|M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology
|Middle School
|147
|$5,108,282
|$34,750
|Brooklyn
|17
|P.S. 191 Paul Robeson
|Elementary
|147
|$5,485,089
|$37,314
|Manhattan
|2
|Satellite Academy High School
|High School
|148
|$3,981,867
|$26,905
|Manhattan
|6
|J.H.S. 143 Eleanor Roosevelt
|Middle School
|148
|$7,726,828
|$52,208
|Brooklyn
|17
|P.S. 221 Toussaint L’Ouverture
|Elementary
|148
|$5,156,700
|$34,843
|Queens
|29
|P.S. 156 Laurelton
|Elementary
|148
|$4,533,479
|$30,632
|Manhattan
|1
|Earth School
|Elementary
|149
|$6,825,253
|$45,807
|Brooklyn
|16
|Brighter Choice Community School
|Elementary
|149
|$4,970,725
|$33,361
There are 23 high schools and 35 middle schools that have fewer than 150 students, but most such schools are elementary schools. School districts with the largest number of these tiny schools are Brooklyn’s Districts 13 (representing wealthy neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, and Park Slope) and 17 (which encompasses lower-income neighborhoods like Crown Heights, East Flatbush, and Brownsville). Both districts have experienced a significant drop in enrollment in the past 10 years (Table 6).
TABLE 6
Enrollment Trends in NYC School Districts with Largest Number of Under-Enrolled Schools
|School District
|No. of Schools with Fewer than 150 Students
|Change in Enrollment in the School District in the Past 10 Years
|13
|13
|–20%
|17
|10
|–37%
|2
|8
|–10%
|9
|7
|–35%
|23
|7
|–31%
Of these small schools, 17 have seen an enrollment decline of over 30% since the 2022–23 school year. Table 7 lists the 20 schools with the largest drops in enrollment in the past three years.
TABLE 7
NYC Schools with Largest Enrollment Drops in Last Three Years
|Borough
|District
|School
|2025–26 Projected Enrollment
|2022–23 Enrollment
|Change
|Bronx
|9
|I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development
|69
|172
|–59.88%
|Manhattan
|5
|School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem)
|53
|127
|–58.27%
|Brooklyn
|14
|P.S. 319
|28
|61
|–54.10%
|Bronx
|12
|Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School
|95
|202
|–52.97%
|Brooklyn
|13
|Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts
|120
|247
|–51.42%
|Brooklyn
|15
|P.S. 295
|115
|226
|–49.12%
|Brooklyn
|32
|I.S. 349 Math, Science & Technology
|131
|246
|–46.75%
|Bronx
|9
|Kappa
|146
|241
|–39.42%
|Bronx
|10
|P.S. 209
|94
|152
|–38.16%
|Bronx
|12
|Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle School
|150
|239
|–37.24%
|Bronx
|9
|P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School
|63
|96
|–34.38%
|Brooklyn
|16
|P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens
|120
|181
|–33.70%
|Brooklyn
|16
|Brighter Choice Community School
|149
|224
|–33.48%
|Brooklyn
|23
|P.S. 150 Christopher
|86
|129
|–33.33%
|Bronx
|12
|School of Performing Arts
|132
|196
|–32.65%
|Manhattan
|6
|Harold O. Levy School
|98
|143
|–31.47%
|Manhattan
|6
|Community Math & Science Prep
|93
|133
|–30.08%
|Brooklyn
|13
|Restoration Academy
|66
|94
|–29.79%
|Bronx
|12
|P.S. 061 Francisco Oller
|138
|195
|–29.23%
|Brooklyn
|19
|The East New York Arts and Civics High School
|114
|161
|–29.19%
|Manhattan
|5
|P.S. 154 Harriet Tubman
|111
|156
|–28.85%
|Brooklyn
|23
|Riverdale Avenue Middle School
|84
|118
|–28.81%
|Manhattan
|1
|P.S. 064 Robert Simon
|111
|154
|–27.92%
|Brooklyn
|32
|P.S. 075 Mayda Cortiella
|138
|190
|–27.37%
|Brooklyn
|13
|P.S. 003 The Bedford Village
|131
|180
|–27.22%
Table 8 shows the 53 schools in NYC with fewer than five students proficient in math or ELA, 44 of which are projected to have a smaller enrollment than last year. Of these 53 schools, 13 are high schools projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in this school year. Schools with such a small number of students will likely struggle to afford the necessary school personnel or offer extracurricular classes such as music and arts.
TABLE 8
NYC Schools with Fewer than Five Students Proficient in Math or ELA
|School
|Enrollment 2024–25
|Projected
Enrollment 2025–26
|Change
|Academy for New Americans
|57
|61
|7.02%
|School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem
|73
|53
|–27.40%
|South Bronx Literacy Academy
|97
|118
|21.65%
|Riverdale Avenue Middle School
|102
|84
|–17.65%
|P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford
|114
|83
|–27.19%
|Renaissance School of the Arts
|133
|131
|–1.50%
|University Neighborhood Middle School
|134
|126
|–5.97%
|P.S. 270 Johann Dekalb
|136
|107
|–21.32%
|Community Action School M.S. 258
|139
|147
|5.76%
|The Civic School of Bayside Hills
|147
|146
|–0.68%
|Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (Bees)
|150
|132
|–12.00%
|Central Park East I
|169
|146
|–13.61%
|M.S. 224 Manhattan East School for Arts & Academic
|170
|162
|–4.71%
|The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School
|173
|124
|–28.32%
|P.S./I.S. 224
|174
|165
|–5.17%
|Castle Bridge School
|199
|183
|–8.04%
|P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier
|207
|179
|–13.53%
|Neighborhood School
|213
|179
|–15.96%
|M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo
|242
|246
|1.65%
|Lenox Academy M. S. 961
|264
|279
|5.68%
|P.S. 047 Chris Galas
|274
|228
|–16.79%
|Pelham Academy of Academics and Community Engagement
|281
|282
|0.36%
|I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln
|282
|277
|–1.77%
|Pelham Gardens Middle School
|287
|313
|9.06%
|I.S. X303 Leadership & Community Service
|295
|256
|–13.22%
|Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts
|315
|300
|–4.76%
|P.S. 3 Raul Julia Micro Society
|317
|277
|–12.62%
|The Mott Hall School
|317
|347
|9.46%
|P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway
|320
|276
|–13.75%
|P.S. 188 The Island School
|344
|279
|–18.90%
|P.S. 290 Juan Morel Campos
|379
|333
|–12.14%
|P.S. 206 Jose Celso Barbosa
|386
|379
|–1.81%
|J.H.S. 144 Michelangelo
|390
|356
|–8.72%
|P.S./I.S. 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science
|393
|363
|–7.63%
|Theatre Arts Production Company School
|428
|417
|–2.57%
|P.S./I.S. 045 Horace E. Greene
|445
|350
|–21.35%
|P.S./I.S. 266
|468
|413
|–11.75%
|Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx
|501
|484
|–3.39%
|Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science
|523
|512
|–2.10%
|Preparatory Academy for Writers: A College Board School
|523
|516
|–1.34%
|The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology
|536
|506
|–5.60%
|P.S. 146 Howard Beach
|546
|516
|–5.49%
|Community Health Academy of the Heights
|551
|552
|0.18%
|P.S./I.S. 295
|566
|537
|–5.12%
|The Queens School of Inquiry
|593
|599
|1.01%
|Frederick Douglass Academy
|621
|546
|–12.08%
|Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology
|624
|599
|–4.01%
|P.S./M.S. 114 Belle Harbor
|639
|611
|–4.38%
|P.S./I.S. 217 Roosevelt Island
|688
|644
|–6.40%
|P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley
|819
|712
|–13.06%
|P.S. 232 Lindenwood
|833
|780
|–6.36%
|J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget
|841
|804
|–4.40%
|I.S. 025 Adrien Block
|1,025
|1007
|–1.76%
“Hold Harmless” Policies
Costs and other issues associated with poorly enrolled schools are amplified through New York City’s “hold harmless” policy. Introduced in the aftermath of Covid-19, this policy allocates the same level of funding to individual schools, even if enrollment drops, ostensibly to preserve school-level staffing and programs. Ordinarily, schools with enrollment below their projections must return part of their budget midyear, while those that gain students receive more funding.
The “hold harmless” policy prevents school budgets from adjusting downward in light of lower enrollment, which increases per-pupil funding in schools with lower demand. This can lock in inefficiencies and make it more difficult to control DOE budget expansion.
Mayor Adams attempted to reimpose enrollment-based funding discipline, proposing midyear budget clawbacks tied to actual enrollment. That triggered intense political backlash from principals, unions, and parents, including litigation. Facing that pressure, Adams restored the “hold harmless” policy, which cost $250 million in November 2025.[24] As of late March 2026, schools received $388 million this school year in funds that would have otherwise been removed because of lower enrollment.[25] In dozens of schools,“hold harmless” funds represent over 10% of budget allocations.
Despite needing to fill a budget gap of $5.4–$7.1 billion, Mayor Mamdani is under great pressure to continue the “hold harmless” policy intact. Currently, the administration had not made a decision about whether to continue the policy.
Recommendations
The NYC public system is currently designed to educate more than 1 million students. In reality, it is educating only 884,400 students this school year and will likely serve far fewer students in the future, given the declining birthrate in the city and the recent drop in pre-K and kindergarten applications, as well as the continued growth of homeschooling and charter schools.
The city’s schools should be right-sized to better serve currently enrolled students. Plans for merger or closure should begin by considering schools that meet the following criteria:
- Fewer than 150 students enrolled in 2025–26 (112 schools)
- Five or fewer students proficient in math and ELA in 2024–25 (53 schools)
- Large enrollment declines since 2022–23 (25 schools)
The city’s small schools are much more expensive than the typical city school. On average, small schools were allocated school-based funding of $41,442 per pupil, compared with the citywide average of $23,908 (this figure is only what is allocated directly to each school and does not include central office costs and other costs, such as transportation, pensions, and fringe benefits).
If the city merges half its under-enrolled schools and brings the per-pupil spending at the newly merged schools in line with average spending, the city would save at least $108 million every year—and even more, after factoring in building and maintenance costs.
The Mamdani administration could also save $250–$400 million annually if it ended the “hold harmless” policy. School budgets should respond to enrollment declines, so that per-pupil spending does not vary widely between schools within a district and between districts.
Conclusion
If the city does not tackle this problem, the city’s total per-pupil spending—currently estimated to reach $42,000 this year[26]—will continue to increase, but these resources will be spread thinly across a large number of schools that will continue to poorly educate a declining number of students. The taxpayers and the children of New York City will continue to receive no increase in educational outcomes in return for the massive investment of $42.8 billion allocated to the NYC Department of Education annually.
Endnotes
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