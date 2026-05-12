What to Do About NYC’s Empty Schools

Introduction

In Chicago, one public school now has more staff than students. Frederick Douglass Academy High School, originally built to serve 1,008 students, now enrolls just 27 students, along with 28 full-time employees.[1]

The School District of Philadelphia recently approved the closure of 17 schools after experiencing a decline of 12% in enrollment between the 2014–15 and 2024–25 school years.[2]

But the problem of empty schools is not limited to Chicago or Philadelphia. Mayors and school boards across America will increasingly have to deal with empty public schools. Districts across the nation are experiencing peak public-school enrollment,[3] with forecasts indicating a decline in enrollment in nearly every large school district. Demographic changes and the expansion of school choice, which allows families to leave underperforming schools, are driving this trend. How cities and school boards respond to empty school buildings will significantly affect district finances and student learning outcomes.

This brief aims to inform the public and policymakers about under-enrolled schools and explore potential solutions. It provides descriptive statistics on enrollment trends, particularly focusing on New York City, including which of the city’s schools are losing the most enrollment, which are underperforming, and which are now too small to be financially viable.

Empty School Buildings Across America

The National Center for Education Statistics projected that enrollment in public elementary and secondary schools would decrease by 6% between 2020 and 2030.[4] This decline will not be uniform across the country; 39 states are expected to see at least some decrease in enrollment between 2025 and 2031. New York is expected to have the ninth-highest decline, as shown in Table 1.

TABLE 1

Projected Public-School Enrollment Decline by Fall 2031

State Fall 1990 Enrollment Fall 2020 Enrollment Projected Fall 2025 Enrollment Projected Fall 2031 Enrollment % change 2025–31 Hawaii 122,840 124,242 113,300 96,800 –14.56% District of Columbia 61,282 70,501 68,300 61,400 –10.10% California 3,613,734 4,094,008 3,700,900 3,391,300 –8.37% New Mexico 208,087 216,891 196,300 181,400 –7.59% West Virginia 224,097 176,744 161,600 151,100 –6.50% Illinois 1,309,516 1,280,694 1,224,600 1,149,900 –6.10% Vermont 70,860 57,904 57,400 53,900 –6.10% Alaska 85,297 92,101 89,500 84,500 –5.59% New York 1,827,418 1,793,572 1,618,200 1,532,200 –5.31% Michigan 1,144,878 971,179 950,500 901,500 –5.16% Oregon 340,243 397,400 371,300 353,700 –4.74% Connecticut 347,396 345,480 331,500 316,000 –4.68% Mississippi 371,641 313,028 290,500 277,000 –4.65% Maryland 526,744 614,539 587,100 559,900 –4.63% New Hampshire 126,301 113,559 111,300 106,200 –4.58% Pennsylvania 1,172,164 1,156,394 1,107,400 1,066,500 –3.69% Ohio 1,257,580 1,142,181 1,117,900 1,076,800 –3.68% New Jersey 783,422 949,696 908,300 875,200 –3.64% Delaware 72,606 95,141 91,200 87,900 –3.62% Kansas 319,648 337,208 326,000 314,400 –3.56% Louisiana 586,202 492,008 468,700 454,500 –3.03% Minnesota 545,556 594,472 587,900 570,800 –2.91% Virginia 728,280 857,282 823,100 805,200 –2.17% Washington 612,597 744,195 710,200 695,000 –2.14% Massachusetts 604,234 627,604 604,100 591,700 –2.05% Oklahoma 424,899 497,546 497,000 487,900 –1.83% Rhode Island 101,797 94,006 89,900 88,300 –1.78% Maine 155,203 116,965 114,100 112,300 –1.58% Nebraska 198,080 226,920 228,900 225,500 –1.49% Wisconsin 565,457 568,960 549,600 541,800 –1.42% Missouri 588,070 613,960 604,200 597,300 –1.14% Arizona 479,046 757,853 768,200 762,500 –0.74% Wyoming 70,941 64,476 62,300 61,900 –0.64% Colorado 419,910 604,662 568,700 566,300 –0.42% Kentucky 459,200 458,169 438,100 436,500 –0.37% South Dakota 95,165 99,036 99,000 98,700 –0.30% Nevada 149,881 334,843 329,700 328,800 –0.27% Texas 2,510,955 3,761,597 3,777,300 3,768,600 –0.23% Indiana 675,804 710,467 709,300 708,700 –0.08% Montana 111,169 102,705 106,000 106,100 0.09% Georgia 849,082 1,199,416 1,184,600 1,185,900 0.11% Iowa 344,804 354,841 355,400 355,800 0.11% North Dakota 84,943 82,276 86,000 86,200 0.23% South Carolina 452,033 538,037 546,100 548,800 0.49% Arkansas 313,505 342,357 341,000 342,700 0.50% Alabama 527,097 518,011 534,400 539,800 1.01% North Carolina 783,132 1,049,660 1,036,300 1,047,200 1.05% Florida 1,369,934 1,930,465 1,980,300 2,021,000 2.06% Utah 324,982 473,101 479,700 490,200 2.19% Tennessee 598,111 690,465 705,800 721,800 2.27% Idaho 160,091 212,424 228,400 240,100 5.12%

Since the pandemic, nine out of the 10 largest school districts have experienced declines in enrollment, with New York, Los Angeles, and Houston suffering the most significant decreases. Each district projects its enrollment differently; Table 2 shows some publicly available projections.

TABLE 2

Enrollment Predictions for Top 10 Largest School Districts

District Fall 2024 Enrollment Projection New York City 845,500 765,000 in 2030 Los Angeles 419,900 309,000 in 2030 Miami-Dade 335,500 N/A Chicago 322,800 326,200 in 2028 Clark County 304,600 289,667 in 2029 Broward 251,400 181,827 in 2029 Hillsborough 224,200 N/A Orange 206,800 N/A Palm Beach 189,800 167,891 in 2029 Houston 184,100 N/A

An analysis by the Fordham Institute listed 500 schools identified by states as low-performing that have also had “a substantial enrollment decline in the wake of the pandemic.”[5] Of the 40 of these schools in New York, four have already closed; most of the others continue to see drops in enrollment (Table 3).

TABLE 3

New York Schools Identified as Low-Performing with Significant Post-Pandemic Enrollment Decline

District School 2019–20 Enroll-ment 2022–23 Enroll-ment Absolute Enrollment Decline 2019–23 2023–24 Enroll-ment Absolute Enroll-ment Decline 2019–24 Percent-age En-rollment Decline 2019–24 2025–26 Pro-jected Enroll-ment Auburn City School District Casey Park Elementary School 496 392 –104 387 –109 22% Buffalo City School District Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School 528 422 –106 390 –138 26% Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District Jasper-Troupsburg Junior-Senior High School 201 158 –43 150 –51 25% NYC District 1 University Neighborhood Middle School 217 160 –57 164 –53 24% 126 NYC District 4 P.S. 155 William Paca 240 182 –58 213 –27 11% 158 NYC District 5 P.S. 197 John B. Russwurm 289 199 –90 160 –129 45% 178 NYC District 5 Frederick Douglass Academy 1093 815 –278 708 –385 35% 546 NYC District 5 P.S. 194 Countee Cullen 188 148 –40 129 –59 31% 157 NYC District 5 Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem 386 210 –176 214 –172 45% 216 NYC District 7 P.S. 1 Courtlandt School 619 458 –161 352 –267 43% 306 NYC District 7 P.S. 30 Wilton 532 405 –127 318 –214 40% 268 NYC District 7 P.S. 18 John Peter Zenger 553 342 –211 298 –255 46% 261 NYC District 7 P.S./I.S. 224 Middle School 281 198 –83 187 –94 33% 165 NYC District 7 Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School 302 176 –126 176 –126 42% 200 NYC District 8 Gotham Collaborative High School 482 313 –169 300 –182 38% 342 NYC District 8 Bronx Arena High School 171 114 –57 130 –41 24% 174 NYC District 9 P.S. 70 Max Schoenfeld 1040 785 –255 671 –369 35% 649 NYC District 9 Validus Preparatory Academy 355 253 –102 263 –92 26% 253 NYC District 9 Frederick Douglass Academy Iii Secondary School 337 218 –119 233 –104 31% 201 NYC District 9 School for Excellence 259 101 –158 closed in 2024 NYC District 10 P.S. 85 Great Expectations 838 641 –197 588 –250 30% 653 NYC District 10 P.S. 46 Edgar Allan Poe 820 633 –187 582 –238 29% 546 NYC District 10 Bronx Collaborative High School 570 444 –126 418 –152 27% 411 NYC District 10 Providing Urban Learners Success in Education High School 204 134 –70 174 –30 15% 192 NYC District 11 North Bronx School of Empowerment 515 370 –145 closed in 2025 NYC District 12 Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School 275 202 –73 158 –117 43% 95 NYC District 12 Wings Academy 395 257 –138 237 –158 40% 232 NYC District 12 P.S. 47 John Randolph 1018 796 –222 820 –198 19% 766 NYC District 12 The Metropolitan High School 274 154 –120 165 –109 40% 203 NYC District 14 P.S. 250 George H. Lindsay 403 284 –119 202 –201 50% 205 NYC District 15 South Brooklyn Community High School 148 103 –45 122 –26 18% 153 NYC District 18 Olympus Academy 179 107 –72 177 –2 1% 183 NYC District 19 Highland Park Community School 365 277 –88 246 –119 33% 205 NYC District 19 School of the Future Brooklyn 171 105 –66 127 –44 26% 116 NYC District 19 High School for Civil Rights 232 140 –92 closed in 2024 NYC District 23 P.S. 150 Christopher 189 142 –47 88 –101 53% 86 NYC District 23 Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Prep Academy) 179 83 –96 82 –97 54% 91 NYC District 25 North Queens Community High School 153 95 –58 102 –51 33% 136 Oneida City School District North Broad Street School 229 173 –56 closed in 2024 Syracuse City School District Clary Middle School 398 275 –123 263 –135 34%

This list is not exhaustive, as it was limited to the lowest-performing 5% of Title I schools or high schools with graduation rates below 67%; e.g., this list does not include M.S. 297 in Manhattan,[6] where enrollment dropped from 852 students in the 2019–20 school year to only 292 students in 2023–24. Over that period, its incoming sixth-grade class dropped from 304 students to just 68 students.

The Fordham Institute list includes only eight schools in Chicago, but Wirepoints has identified 20 schools in the city that are mostly empty (with utilization rate varying between 3.8% and 24.4%).[7]

In Los Angeles, only five schools were included on the Fordham list. But as Tim DeRoche reported in The74, “nearly half of the district’s 456 zoned elementary schools—225 campuses—are half-full or worse, and 56 have seen rosters fall by 70% or more.” Furthermore, “most zoned L.A. elementary schools are almost half empty, and many are operating at less than 25% capacity.”[8] DeRoche identifies 225 schools in Los Angeles that have experienced an enrollment decline of over 50% since 2001 and 34 schools that could potentially be closed.

School Closures

Public-school enrollment and the number of school closures remained stable until 2019–20. At that point, when enrollment began to drop, the number of school closings also went down for two years, but there are signs that it has increased since.[9] Notably, charter schools have accounted for a disproportionate share of the closed schools nationwide, relative to the relatively small percentage of students they educate (Table 4).

TABLE 4

Charter School Closures and Share of Enrollment

School Year Charter Schools Closed Charter Share of All School Closures Charter Share of Total Public-School Enrollment 2010–11 157 9.0% 3.6% 2011–12 185 10.9% 4.2% 2012–13 153 11.0% 4.6% 2013–14 232 14.1% 5.1% 2014–15 206 15.4% 5.4% 2015–16 236 22.1% 5.7% 2016–17 181 17.0% 6.0% 2017–18 247 18.9% 6.3% 2018–19 215 19.2% 6.5% 2019–20 235 20.8% 6.8% 2020–21 179 20.7% 7.5% 2021–22 89 11.8% 7.5%

Recently, several districts have announced plans to close several schools in order to deal with declining enrollment.[10] Houston ISD, currently under state takeover, announced that 12 of its 274 schools will close next year. Cleveland Metropolitan School District approved a plan to close or merge nearly one-third—29 out of 88—of its schools for next year.[11] Philadelphia is proposing to close 20 out of 220 schools in the district.[12]

In New York City, several schools have closed or merged in the past four years, after Mayor Eric Adams took office. His administration closed two schools and merged 16 schools.[13] But it also opened, or announced plans to open, 28 new schools. In total, the Adams administration added nearly 14,000 additional school seats to the public system, contributing to overcapacity in the public schools.[14]

NYC’s declining public-school enrollment will likely continue for several reasons. The city now sees 25,000 fewer births per year compared with the pre-Covid period. Parents continue to choose non-district schools to educate their children. Despite the charter school cap, NYC charters have continued to increase enrollment through grade expansion, growing by 2.3% in the past school year.[15] Charters now educate 16% of the city’s population. Homeschooling has also grown, from 9,000 families in 2020 to more than 11,600 in 2024.[16] Public-school kindergarten applications were down 12% for the 2025–26 school year,[17] indicating lower enrollment in future grades. This year, the city saw even a significant decline in applications for the free pre-K program.[18]

Empty Schools Buildings in New York City

In New York City, 112 public schools were projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in the 2025–26 school year.[19] For the next school year of 2026–27, the number is even bigger with 134 schools.[20] This number is important because with so few students, it is hard to justify the minimum number of nonteaching jobs that each school is required to have. Union contracts require all NYC public schools to hire at least a principal and a nurse. Moreover, nearly all the city’s public schools have an assistant principal: out of 1,596 schools, only about 100 do not have an assistant principal.[21]

A recent report prepared for the New York City School Construction Authority projects that the district will lose 153,000 students over the next ten years.[22] The report shows that the biggest enrollment drop in the last year occurred in the early grades, with fewer than 3,500 students in pre-k and kindergarten in SY2024-25. This indicates that families with young children are leaving the city right before their children enroll in school. The report highlights that the enrollment declines are likely to continue, given the increase in charter school enrollment, the significant drop in births in the city since COVID, and outmigration from the city.

The proliferation of microschools shows that it is possible to run a small school efficiently, but doing so requires a level of staffing and budgetary flexibility that is not possible given the constraints of the union contracts in NYC public schools. Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, has explained how some school districts have been able to manage small-school budgeting, which often requires teachers to be responsible for several grades and the principal to have teaching responsibilities, with generally no support staff (nurses, counselors, etc.).[23]

School consolidation would help the Department of Education find needed savings, given the current gap in the city’s budget. The city’s smallest schools, those with enrollment under 150, shown in Table 5, have a combined budget of $523,475,598. Per-pupil funding at these schools ($41,442) is significantly higher than the citywide average of $23,908. A rough estimate is that merging half these schools, thus bringing per-pupil spending in line with the district average, could generate at least $109 million in savings. This is a low estimate because it does not include building and maintenance costs.

TABLE 5

Per-Pupil Funding at NYC Public Schools with Fewer than 150 Students Enrolled

Borough District School Level No. of Students Projected Total School Funding Per-Pupil Funding Brooklyn 14 P.S. 319 Elementary 28 $1,912,421 $68,301 Manhattan 5 School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem) Middle School 53 $4,920,851 $92,846 Queens 30 Academy for New Americans Middle School 61 $2,987,090 $48,969 Bronx 9 P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School Elementary 63 $2,764,334 $43,878 Brooklyn 13 Albee Square Montessori Public School Elementary 65 $1,492,420 $22,960 Brooklyn 13 Restoration Academy Middle School 66 $4,100,695 $62,132 Bronx 9 I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development Middle School 69 $5,716,021 $82,841 Brooklyn 17 Central Brooklyn Literacy Academy Elementary 72 $3,097,728 $43,024 Brooklyn 13 M.S. K266 Park Place Community Middle School Middle School 81 $3,653,100 $45,100 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford Elementary 83 $3,508,348 $42,269 Brooklyn 19 P.S. 190 Sheffield Elementary 84 $3,534,527 $42,078 Brooklyn 23 Riverdale Avenue Middle School Middle School 84 $4,506,822 $53,653 Manhattan 5 Urban Assembly Academy for Future Leaders Middle School 86 $4,739,653 $55,112 Brooklyn 23 P.S. 150 Christopher Elementary 86 $4,179,840 $48,603 Brooklyn 16 Whitelaw Reid Academy of Arts and Business Middle School 87 $3,394,543 $39,018 Manhattan 5 New Design Middle School Middle School 88 $5,366,802 $60,986 Brooklyn 17 Brownsville Academy High School High School 89 $3,483,825 $39,144 Brooklyn 23 Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy) Middle School 91 $3,943,711 $43,337 Brooklyn 21 Middle School of Innovation Middle School 92 $2,040,502 $22,179 Manhattan 2 Harvey Milk High School High School 93 $2,521,948 $27,118 Manhattan 6 Community Math & Science Prep Middle School 93 $5,064,924 $54,462 Bronx 10 The Bronx STEM and Arts Academy Elementary 94 $3,151,643 $33,528 Bronx 10 P.S. 209 Elementary 94 $5,286,083 $56,235 Bronx 12 Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School High School 95 $5,117,590 $53,869 Brooklyn 17 M.S. K394 Elementary 95 $4,945,079 $52,053 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 044 Marcus Garvey Elementary 97 $3,746,516 $38,624 Manhattan 6 Harold O. Levy School Middle School 98 $6,602,786 $67,375 Bronx 9 High School for Violin and Dance High School 103 $3,892,174 $37,788 Queens 29 HBCU Early College Prep. High School 103 $2,378,340 $23,091 Brooklyn 15 Khalil Gibran International Academy High School 105 $4,472,172 $42,592 Brooklyn 17 Ronald Edmonds Learning Center II Middle School 105 $4,205,114 $40,049 Manhattan 2 Murry Bergtraum High School for Business Careers High School 106 $4,908,767 $46,309 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 270 Johann DeKalb Elementary 107 $3,739,851 $34,952 Brooklyn 23 P.S. 137 Rachel Jean Mitchell Elementary 108 $4,707,352 $43,587 Brooklyn 23 Mott Hall IV Middle School 108 $4,937,362 $45,716 Brooklyn 14 P.S. 018 Edward Bush Elementary 110 $4,558,436 $41,440 Brooklyn 32 Bushwick Community High School High School 110 $3,572,239 $32,475 Manhattan 1 P.S. 064 Robert Simon Elementary 111 $5,231,343 $47,129 Manhattan 5 P.S. 154 Harriet Tubman Elementary 111 $6,418,134 $57,821 Brooklyn 19 The East New York Arts and Civics High School High School 114 $3,670,542 $32,198 Bronx 7 Bronx Haven High School High School 115 $3,724,470 $32,387 Brooklyn 15 P.S. 295 Elementary 115 $6,577,297 $57,194 Brooklyn 19 School of the Future Brooklyn Middle School 116 $4,285,865 $36,947 Bronx 7 South Bronx Literacy Academy Middle School 118 $5,493,116 $46,552 Brooklyn 13 Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts High School 120 $5,956,117 $49,634 Brooklyn 16 P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens Elementary 120 $5,604,102 $46,701 Manhattan 3 P.S. 242 The Young Diplomats Magnet Academy Elementary 122 $4,763,730 $39,047 Brooklyn 13 Brooklyn Academy High School High School 122 $4,067,111 $33,337 Brooklyn 14 P.S. 147 Isaac Remsen Elementary 124 $5,145,183 $41,493 Brooklyn 17 Elijah Stroud Middle School Middle School 125 $4,025,022 $32,200 Queens 27 Waterside School for Leadership Middle School 125 $4,072,016 $32,576 Manhattan 1 University Neighborhood Middle School Middle School 126 $6,975,702 $55,363 Manhattan 3 STEM Institute of Manhattan Elementary 128 $5,228,679 $40,849 Bronx 9 P.S. 170 Elementary 128 $4,969,344 $38,823 Brooklyn 17 Aspirations Diploma Plus High School High School 128 $4,561,907 $35,640 Staten Island 31 P.S. 046 Albert V. Maniscalco Elementary 128 $6,151,045 $48,055 Manhattan 2 Urban Academy Laboratory High School High School 129 $3,723,820 $28,867 Brooklyn 17 P.S. 091 The Albany Avenue School Elementary 129 $4,941,762 $38,308 Brooklyn 22 P.S. 326 Elementary 129 $4,431,051 $34,349 Manhattan 3 Innovation Diploma Plus High School 130 $3,059,609 $23,535 Bronx 9 New Directions Secondary School High School 130 $4,347,147 $33,440 Manhattan 4 Renaissance School of the Arts Middle School 131 $5,310,433 $40,538 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 003 The Bedford Village Elementary 131 $4,663,633 $35,600 Brooklyn 32 I.S. 349 Math, Science & Technology Middle School 131 $6,265,840 $47,831 Manhattan 4 P.S. 38 Roberto Clemente Elementary 132 $5,408,594 $40,974 Bronx 12 School of Performing Arts Middle School 132 $6,608,417 $50,064 Bronx 12 Bronx Regional High School High School 132 $4,770,665 $36,141 Brooklyn 23 Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (BEES) Middle School 132 $6,127,410 $46,420 Manhattan 3 West Prep Academy Middle School 133 $6,270,393 $47,146 Brooklyn 19 Legacy School of the Arts Middle School 135 $5,614,849 $41,591 Brooklyn 15 Global Innovators Academy Middle School 136 $3,506,790 $25,785 Brooklyn 16 P.S. 262 El Hajj Malik El Shabazz Elementary School Elementary 136 $4,927,159 $36,229 Brooklyn 17 I.S. 340 Middle School 136 $4,254,684 $31,284 Queens 25 North Queens Community High School High School 136 $3,501,751 $25,748 Bronx 10 P.S. 159 Luis Munoz Marin Biling Elementary 137 $4,364,880 $31,860 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 067 Charles A. Dorsey Elementary 137 $5,393,277 $39,367 Brooklyn 23 P.S. 165 Ida Posner Elementary 137 $5,553,622 $40,537 Bronx 12 P.S. 061 Francisco Oller Elementary 138 $6,022,998 $43,645 Brooklyn 16 P.S. 005 Dr. Ronald McNair Elementary 138 $5,722,117 $41,465 Brooklyn 32 P.S. 075 Mayda Cortiella Elementary 138 $6,568,967 $47,601 Manhattan 5 Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower School Elementary 139 $4,665,841 $33,567 Bronx 7 Academy of Public Relations Middle School 139 $5,304,741 $38,164 Bronx 7 Young Leaders Elementary School Elementary 140 $5,628,740 $40,205 Bronx 8 M.S. 301 Paul L. Dunbar Middle School 140 $6,058,992 $43,279 Bronx 9 South Bronx International Middle School Middle School 140 $5,227,570 $37,340 Brooklyn 18 Brooklyn Bridge Academy High School 140 $3,410,830 $24,363 Manhattan 2 Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women the High School 143 $4,262,433 $29,807 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 256 Benjamin Banneker Elementary 144 $5,433,418 $37,732 Manhattan 1 P.S. 015 Roberto Clemente Elementary 145 $6,214,811 $42,861 Manhattan 1 P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary 145 $6,330,869 $43,661 Brooklyn 19 P.S. 213 New Lots Elementary 145 $6,194,675 $42,722 Manhattan 4 Central Park East I Elementary 146 $3,512,563 $24,059 Bronx 9 Kappa Middle School 146 $5,204,164 $35,645 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 54 The Detective Rafael Ramos School Elementary 146 $5,760,492 $39,455 Queens 26 The CIVIC School of Bayside Hills Elementary 146 $4,175,992 $28,603 Manhattan 3 M.S. 258 Community Action School Middle School 147 $5,741,042 $39,055 Brooklyn 13 P.S. 093 William H. Prescott Elementary 147 $5,159,336 $35,098 Brooklyn 16 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology Middle School 147 $5,108,282 $34,750 Brooklyn 17 P.S. 191 Paul Robeson Elementary 147 $5,485,089 $37,314 Manhattan 2 Satellite Academy High School High School 148 $3,981,867 $26,905 Manhattan 6 J.H.S. 143 Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School 148 $7,726,828 $52,208 Brooklyn 17 P.S. 221 Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary 148 $5,156,700 $34,843 Queens 29 P.S. 156 Laurelton Elementary 148 $4,533,479 $30,632 Manhattan 1 Earth School Elementary 149 $6,825,253 $45,807 Brooklyn 16 Brighter Choice Community School Elementary 149 $4,970,725 $33,361

There are 23 high schools and 35 middle schools that have fewer than 150 students, but most such schools are elementary schools. School districts with the largest number of these tiny schools are Brooklyn’s Districts 13 (representing wealthy neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, and Park Slope) and 17 (which encompasses lower-income neighborhoods like Crown Heights, East Flatbush, and Brownsville). Both districts have experienced a significant drop in enrollment in the past 10 years (Table 6).

TABLE 6

Enrollment Trends in NYC School Districts with Largest Number of Under-Enrolled Schools

School District No. of Schools with Fewer than 150 Students Change in Enrollment in the School District in the Past 10 Years 13 13 –20% 17 10 –37% 2 8 –10% 9 7 –35% 23 7 –31%

Of these small schools, 17 have seen an enrollment decline of over 30% since the 2022–23 school year. Table 7 lists the 20 schools with the largest drops in enrollment in the past three years.

TABLE 7

NYC Schools with Largest Enrollment Drops in Last Three Years

Borough District School 2025–26 Projected Enrollment 2022–23 Enrollment Change Bronx 9 I.S. 313 School of Leadership Development 69 172 –59.88% Manhattan 5 School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem (SEED Harlem) 53 127 –58.27% Brooklyn 14 P.S. 319 28 61 –54.10% Bronx 12 Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School 95 202 –52.97% Brooklyn 13 Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts 120 247 –51.42% Brooklyn 15 P.S. 295 115 226 –49.12% Brooklyn 32 I.S. 349 Math, Science & Technology 131 246 –46.75% Bronx 9 Kappa 146 241 –39.42% Bronx 10 P.S. 209 94 152 –38.16% Bronx 12 Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle School 150 239 –37.24% Bronx 9 P.S. X088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School 63 96 –34.38% Brooklyn 16 P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens 120 181 –33.70% Brooklyn 16 Brighter Choice Community School 149 224 –33.48% Brooklyn 23 P.S. 150 Christopher 86 129 –33.33% Bronx 12 School of Performing Arts 132 196 –32.65% Manhattan 6 Harold O. Levy School 98 143 –31.47% Manhattan 6 Community Math & Science Prep 93 133 –30.08% Brooklyn 13 Restoration Academy 66 94 –29.79% Bronx 12 P.S. 061 Francisco Oller 138 195 –29.23% Brooklyn 19 The East New York Arts and Civics High School 114 161 –29.19% Manhattan 5 P.S. 154 Harriet Tubman 111 156 –28.85% Brooklyn 23 Riverdale Avenue Middle School 84 118 –28.81% Manhattan 1 P.S. 064 Robert Simon 111 154 –27.92% Brooklyn 32 P.S. 075 Mayda Cortiella 138 190 –27.37% Brooklyn 13 P.S. 003 The Bedford Village 131 180 –27.22%

Table 8 shows the 53 schools in NYC with fewer than five students proficient in math or ELA, 44 of which are projected to have a smaller enrollment than last year. Of these 53 schools, 13 are high schools projected to have fewer than 150 students enrolled in this school year. Schools with such a small number of students will likely struggle to afford the necessary school personnel or offer extracurricular classes such as music and arts.

TABLE 8

NYC Schools with Fewer than Five Students Proficient in Math or ELA

School Enrollment 2024–25 Projected

Enrollment 2025–26 Change Academy for New Americans 57 61 7.02% School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem 73 53 –27.40% South Bronx Literacy Academy 97 118 21.65% Riverdale Avenue Middle School 102 84 –17.65% P.S. 287 Bailey K. Ashford 114 83 –27.19% Renaissance School of the Arts 133 131 –1.50% University Neighborhood Middle School 134 126 –5.97% P.S. 270 Johann Dekalb 136 107 –21.32% Community Action School M.S. 258 139 147 5.76% The Civic School of Bayside Hills 147 146 –0.68% Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (Bees) 150 132 –12.00% Central Park East I 169 146 –13.61% M.S. 224 Manhattan East School for Arts & Academic 170 162 –4.71% The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School 173 124 –28.32% P.S./I.S. 224 174 165 –5.17% Castle Bridge School 199 183 –8.04% P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier 207 179 –13.53% Neighborhood School 213 179 –15.96% M.S. 053 Brian Piccolo 242 246 1.65% Lenox Academy M. S. 961 264 279 5.68% P.S. 047 Chris Galas 274 228 –16.79% Pelham Academy of Academics and Community Engagement 281 282 0.36% I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln 282 277 –1.77% Pelham Gardens Middle School 287 313 9.06% I.S. X303 Leadership & Community Service 295 256 –13.22% Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts 315 300 –4.76% P.S. 3 Raul Julia Micro Society 317 277 –12.62% The Mott Hall School 317 347 9.46% P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway 320 276 –13.75% P.S. 188 The Island School 344 279 –18.90% P.S. 290 Juan Morel Campos 379 333 –12.14% P.S. 206 Jose Celso Barbosa 386 379 –1.81% J.H.S. 144 Michelangelo 390 356 –8.72% P.S./I.S. 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science 393 363 –7.63% Theatre Arts Production Company School 428 417 –2.57% P.S./I.S. 045 Horace E. Greene 445 350 –21.35% P.S./I.S. 266 468 413 –11.75% Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx 501 484 –3.39% Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science 523 512 –2.10% Preparatory Academy for Writers: A College Board School 523 516 –1.34% The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 536 506 –5.60% P.S. 146 Howard Beach 546 516 –5.49% Community Health Academy of the Heights 551 552 0.18% P.S./I.S. 295 566 537 –5.12% The Queens School of Inquiry 593 599 1.01% Frederick Douglass Academy 621 546 –12.08% Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology 624 599 –4.01% P.S./M.S. 114 Belle Harbor 639 611 –4.38% P.S./I.S. 217 Roosevelt Island 688 644 –6.40% P.S. 107 Thomas A Dooley 819 712 –13.06% P.S. 232 Lindenwood 833 780 –6.36% J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget 841 804 –4.40% I.S. 025 Adrien Block 1,025 1007 –1.76%

“Hold Harmless” Policies

Costs and other issues associated with poorly enrolled schools are amplified through New York City’s “hold harmless” policy. Introduced in the aftermath of Covid-19, this policy allocates the same level of funding to individual schools, even if enrollment drops, ostensibly to preserve school-level staffing and programs. Ordinarily, schools with enrollment below their projections must return part of their budget midyear, while those that gain students receive more funding.

The “hold harmless” policy prevents school budgets from adjusting downward in light of lower enrollment, which increases per-pupil funding in schools with lower demand. This can lock in inefficiencies and make it more difficult to control DOE budget expansion.

Mayor Adams attempted to reimpose enrollment-based funding discipline, proposing midyear budget clawbacks tied to actual enrollment. That triggered intense political backlash from principals, unions, and parents, including litigation. Facing that pressure, Adams restored the “hold harmless” policy, which cost $250 million in November 2025.[24] As of late March 2026, schools received $388 million this school year in funds that would have otherwise been removed because of lower enrollment.[25] In dozens of schools,“hold harmless” funds represent over 10% of budget allocations.

Despite needing to fill a budget gap of $5.4–$7.1 billion, Mayor Mamdani is under great pressure to continue the “hold harmless” policy intact. Currently, the administration had not made a decision about whether to continue the policy.

Recommendations

The NYC public system is currently designed to educate more than 1 million students. In reality, it is educating only 884,400 students this school year and will likely serve far fewer students in the future, given the declining birthrate in the city and the recent drop in pre-K and kindergarten applications, as well as the continued growth of homeschooling and charter schools.

The city’s schools should be right-sized to better serve currently enrolled students. Plans for merger or closure should begin by considering schools that meet the following criteria:

Fewer than 150 students enrolled in 2025–26 (112 schools) Five or fewer students proficient in math and ELA in 2024–25 (53 schools) Large enrollment declines since 2022–23 (25 schools)

The city’s small schools are much more expensive than the typical city school. On average, small schools were allocated school-based funding of $41,442 per pupil, compared with the citywide average of $23,908 (this figure is only what is allocated directly to each school and does not include central office costs and other costs, such as transportation, pensions, and fringe benefits).

If the city merges half its under-enrolled schools and brings the per-pupil spending at the newly merged schools in line with average spending, the city would save at least $108 million every year—and even more, after factoring in building and maintenance costs.

The Mamdani administration could also save $250–$400 million annually if it ended the “hold harmless” policy. School budgets should respond to enrollment declines, so that per-pupil spending does not vary widely between schools within a district and between districts.

Conclusion

If the city does not tackle this problem, the city’s total per-pupil spending—currently estimated to reach $42,000 this year[26]—will continue to increase, but these resources will be spread thinly across a large number of schools that will continue to poorly educate a declining number of students. The taxpayers and the children of New York City will continue to receive no increase in educational outcomes in return for the massive investment of $42.8 billion allocated to the NYC Department of Education annually.

Endnotes

Please see Endnotes in PDF