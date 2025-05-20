Wes Moore Realizes Slavery Reparations Is Yesterday’s Fad

Eying higher office, the Maryland Governor vetoes a bill that would create a study commission.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore did fellow Democrats a favor last week when he vetoed a bill creating a commission to study slavery reparations. He’s taking flak from the left, but the party ought to be thanking him.

Mr. Moore, the nation’s only black governor, said in a statement accompanying his decision that reparations already have been researched to exhaustion. “I will always protect and defend the full history of African Americans in our state and country,” he wrote. “But in light of the many important studies that have taken place on this issue over nearly three decades, now is the time to focus on the work itself.”

In recent years California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul both backed the creation of reparations task forces. Mr. Moore is believed to have presidential ambitions, and he seems to understand that this sort of racial pandering is now a political loser. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker share the distinction of being unsuccessful presidential hopefuls who vocally supported compensating black descendants of slaves. If this is a list Mr. Moore doesn’t want to join, who can blame him?

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images