Welfare Reform, Revisited: How Americans View the Welfare State Today

Good morning:

Today, the Manhattan Institute published a new paper by education fellow Jennifer Weber on developmentally appropriate AI in American classrooms. New technology has been a prominent feature of American education since the early twentieth century. But generative AI is fundamentally different from radio, television, or other edtech, because it allows for “cognitive offloading,” by which a student hands off his or her thinking to an external system. Under no circumstances should this be encouraged in lower elementary grades, but there is room for AI use to increase as the students’ cognitive abilities improve. Weber provides a step-by-step guide to incorporating AI in schools, broken down by grade.

Meanwhile, American adults are richer by almost every measure compared to Americans in the past but are increasingly unhappy and pessimistic. Is technology the problem? Social media? Rising expectations? Isolation? In a new column for Bloomberg, senior fellow Allison Schrager evaluates whether goods and services are so cheap that there are diminishing returns to our growing wealth. She also warns against heavy-handed policy responses to this dissatisfaction, which could make Americans “not only unhappy, but poorer too.”

For the New York Post, fellow Daniel Di Martino and investigative analyst Stu Smith pored over the new U.S. State Department report that alleges the Communist regime in Cuba has spent decades on a covert campaign to infiltrate the American political system through ideological influence. Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, rejected the report, calling it political propaganda. But Di Martino and Smith note that prominent leftist political figures in the United States have made recurring pilgrimages to Cuba and visiting the island seems like a rite of passage for the most committed of activists, including members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

During Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign, he satisfied the wishes of many DSA members when he vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But in a recent video, Mamdani conceded that, while he still believes Netanyahu is a war criminal, the mayor does not have the authority to arrest the prime minister. Senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman reflects on that change in City Journal, warning that the incident reveals something about the politics of the Israel issue in the United States. Opposition to Israel is “a tool for ideological discipline of the center by the far Left,” Lehman writes. Indulging the fantasy of arresting Netanyahu today may bring demands for real action tomorrow.

On the other side of the country, senior fellow Christopher Rufo and senior investigative reporter Austen Hufford strolled down Skid Row for first-hand reporting on how so-called “harm reduction centers” enable the consumption of hard drugs and the deterioration of vulnerable lives. “What can I get you?” the attendant of a walk-up counter asked Rufo and Hufford, who obtained drug-testing strips, syringes, and crack pipes. Meanwhile, they report, the nonprofits that run the federally funded facility make money hand over fist.

Finally, vice president of External Affairs Jesse Arm and Karl Abramson conducted a new national survey on Americans’ views toward the welfare state, as well as the 2026 midterm elections and the upcoming 2028 presidential contest. Thirty years after Congress enacted President Bill Clinton’s welfare reform, its central principles are still broadly supported. Work requirements are supported by majorities of Republicans, independents, and Democrats. And Americans still generally view welfare assistance as something that should target those most in need and provide a basic standard of living rather than equalizing incomes.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director