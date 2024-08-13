Walz Dithered While Minneapolis Burned

Kamala Harris made an odd choice of running mate if she wanted to appear tough on crime.

If Kamala Harris wanted to dispel the idea that Democrats are soft on crime, Tim Walz was an odd choice of running mate. Mr. Walz’s tenure as Minnesota’s governor will be defined by the George Floyd race riots in Minneapolis and his response to them. Americans everywhere still live with the consequences.

On Memorial Day 2020, May 25, Floyd passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a Minneapolis convenience store. The clerk called the police; Floyd, high on fentanyl, resisted arrest and said that he couldn’t breathe. After a long struggle, the responding officers managed to cuff Floyd and place him prone on the ground; Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck and back for nine minutes. Floyd died of cardiac arrest.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute, contributing editor at City Journal. Her latest book is When Race Trumps Merit.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images