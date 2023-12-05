Virginia High School Racial Discrimination Case Deserves Supreme Court Hearing, Too

An Ivy League name generally gets attention. That certainly happened worldwide with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard (SFFA). And right now, a Virginia public high school case petitioning to be heard at the Supreme Court merits equal attention, for it centrally addresses how SFFA gets implemented.

In its June SFFA decision, the Supreme Court banned racially discriminatory college admissions schemes. The Court stated that admitting or rejecting students based on their race, rather than the individual applicant’s unique quality or ability — “merit” — violates key constitutional principles of fairness and equal protection.

The progressive establishments and their political backers, including the Biden White House, spurned the SFFA decision and signaled their determination to circumvent it. The trick is to violate the Court’s ruling in the implementation phase via facially race-neutral racial schemes.

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by tiero/iStock