University of Michigan Eliminates Diversity Hiring Statements amid Looming Reforms

The provost’s decision follows criticism of the university’s aggressive DEI program and pushback from the board of regents

The University of Michigan has eliminated diversity statements from its hiring, promotion, and tenure processes, Provost Laurie McCauley announced Thursday morning. The decision comes hours before the board of regents is expected to weigh changes to the university’s bloated diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, a consideration that has spurred protests and intense debate on campus.

The University of Michigan has one of the most aggressive DEI programs in higher education. A New York Times Magazine investigation published in October found that the university's efforts have cost more than a quarter-billion dollars over a 10-year period. More than half of that was spent on salaries and benefits for DEI staff.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are three of our core values at the university. Our collective efforts in this area have produced important strides in opening opportunities for all people," McCauley wrote in a statement Thursday. "As we pursue this challenging and complex work, we will continuously refine our approach."

Lexi Boccuzzi is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute. Jessica Costescu is a staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images