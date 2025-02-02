Trump’s Win Was a Call for Law and Order After the Dems’ Constant Demonization of the Police

“Maybe this will end in another week,” sighed the cashier at a CVS store on the Upper East Side, seven days after President Trump’s inauguration. A young male, clutching a black plastic garbage bag, had just darted out the door.

The thief had wandered the premises unchallenged, despite being a member of the predominant shoplifting demographic and openly carrying a receptacle for his heist. After his rushed escape, no one called the police. The employees knew the precinct’s officers weren’t likely to come — and nothing would happen if they did.

I, meanwhile, had had to summon a clerk to gain access to the store’s calcium pills, locked behind Plexiglas shields.

So much for the invidious racial profiling that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden routinely accused the country of engaging in.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute, contributing editor at City Journal. Her latest book is When Race Trumps Merit.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images