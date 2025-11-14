Trump’s ‘Hemp Ban’ Shut Down Backdoor Legal Weed — and the Pot Industry Is Howling
Federal workers, SNAP recipients and everyone planning to travel this holiday season are breathing a sigh of relief with the end of the government shutdown.
But the bill, which President Donald Trump signed late Wednesday, contains another, perhaps more important fix: It reverses the accidental, forced legalization of marijuana nationwide.
That change comes with bipartisan support, backed by a 72-vote majority in the Senate and with the endorsement of 39 state attorneys general.
It’s a much-needed correction for the states that had “farm-bill legalization” unwillingly thrust on them — and for the many kids who were unwittingly harmed as a result.
How did we end up here?
Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.
Photo by Emilija Manevska/Getty Images