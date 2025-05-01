Trump’s Big Win for Police Officers

Good morning:

President Trump gave voice to many Americans’ concerns about crime and civil disorder during the 2024 campaign. His support for law enforcement and his opposition to a radical decarceration agenda earned him the support rank-and-file officers. Now, as Nick Ohnell fellow Rafael A. Mangual argues in City Journal, the president “took a meaningful step toward making good on his campaign promises with a wide-ranging executive order on policing,” released Monday.

Mangual has written in support of many of the ideas in the order, including the Trump administration’s directive that the attorney general review—with an eye toward modifying or ending—burdensome federal interventions like consent decrees. “The Trump administration is right to make clear to local law enforcement that they will no longer risk federal sanction for responding” to crime, Mangual writes.

This is not the only recent executive order worth highlighting.

In a column for the New York Post, senior fellow Heather Mac Donald lays out the pernicious consequences of disparate-impact theory, which holds that if any colorblind standard unintentionally results in a disproportionately negative result for racial minorities, it must violate civil rights law. She credits the Trump administration for another recent order, which starts the process of repealing disparate-impact regulations attached to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and restoring that legislation to its original intention.

One area of American life where intentional racial discrimination is apparent is in elite higher education. In City Journal, senior fellow Christopher F. Rufo interviews a Princeton professor who alleges the university and university president engage in or support anti-Semitism, radical and racialist ideologies, and DEI on campus. According to the professor, one scientific department is now explicitly telling faculty, "We can't hire a white guy."

Princeton isn’t the only institution that is getting a deservedly critical look. MI’s director of higher education policy John Sailer writes for City Journal on how University of Michigan administrators strong-arm academic departments into hiring their preferred ideological candidates, as part of his fellow-to-faculty pipeline series. And legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang writes for the Civitas Institute on the ongoing investigation into allegations of civil rights violations and deep-seated corruption at Harvard. We have mentioned particular schools, but MI’s Research team is also looking at what is happening at colleges in the aggregate.

In a pair of new issue briefs published this week, education scholar Frederick M. Hess, of the American Enterprise Institute, and his co-authors dive into how university faculty and undergraduate students spend their time in American higher education. It turns out their days do not involve much teaching or much learning. The papers call for action on the part of boards of trustees to raise their institutions’ expectations for professors and students alike.

Finally, we are pleased to announce the relaunch of Proxy Monitor, a project of MI’s legal policy team. Proxy Monitor is the most comprehensive public resource for analyzing shareholder activism at publicly traded companies in the United States. MI will continue to update and enhance the database in the years ahead. We hope the tool is a vital resource for scholars, journalists, and policymakers interested in corporate governance.

There is much more included in this week’s MI Weekly. Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director