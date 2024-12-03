Trump Should Let SCOTUS Back Bans on Puberty Blockers for Gender-Confused Kids

Parents of gender-distressed children are following the Supreme Court case US vs. Skrmetti with great anxiety.

The case raises the question of whether a Tennessee law banning puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for purposes of changing a minor’s sex characteristics is unconstitutional.

Oral arguments are set to take place Wednesday, though a decision is not expected until summer of 2025.

The incoming Trump administration will inherit the case from Team Biden, which vigorously defended pediatric sex “changes” and the industry that supplies them.

Trump’s folks can rescind the Justice Department’s appeal, potentially killing the case and leaving the question unanswered, or let it persist and have the court rule.

Killing it would be a mistake. With a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, a compelling legal ruling from the Sixth Circuit where the case originates and an evidentiary record that shocks the conscience, a victory for Tennessee seems likely.

That would be a huge victory for child welfare, as well.

Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Erin Friday is an attorney and a leader at Our Duty USA.

