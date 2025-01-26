Trump Promised to Kill Congestion Pricing — Here’s How He Can Actually Make It Happen

During his first week back in office, President Trump checked off a long list of tasks he said he’d do: securing the border, dissolving DEI, ditching climate regulations.

But a promise from the campaign trail remains: “TERMINATE Congestion Pricing in my FIRST WEEK!!!”

And if — when — Trump makes that move, New York’s Democratic officials will have little power to stop him, if they even want to.

Congestion pricing has been operating for three weeks, and proponents would like you to do one thing: Forget about it.

The state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority has released just one week’s worth of data, showing vehicle volume down in the congestion zone by about 8%.

We know nothing about whether thousands of daily trucks are driving around Manhattan instead of through Manhattan. That was a key worry, after the MTA’s environmental review estimated that congestion pricing would dump hundreds of trucks a day on the Cross-Bronx Expressway alone.

We know nothing about whether northern New Jersey and Staten Island are seeing more traffic, as the congestion-pricing review indicated they would.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.

Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images