Trump Has Lost the Tariff Battle but Not the Tariff War

The Supreme Court’s tariff decision landed about where conventional wisdom said it would: The justices ruled 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act simply doesn’t give the president the sweeping authority the Trump administration claimed. That’s not a political rebuke. It’s a legal one, and a narrow one at that.

Chief Justice John Roberts put the bottom line plainly: “We hold that IEEPA does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.”

That’s it. Not that tariffs are unconstitutional. Not that Trump’s trade agenda is illegitimate. Just that this particular statute doesn’t do the work the administration wanted it to do.

The core of the majority’s reasoning is straightforward and, frankly, hard to argue with. Article I gives Congress the power to tax, and tariffs are taxes.

As Roberts explained, “The power to impose tariffs is ‘very clear[ly] . . . a branch of the taxing power.’” The administration conceded the president has no inherent authority to impose tariffs. So everything turned on whether Congress clearly delegated that power in IEEPA.

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images