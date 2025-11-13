Tough Questions for Zohran Mamdani

Good morning:

Now that New York City residents and workers are officially preparing for a Mamdani mayoralty, the city’s press corps should as well.

At City Journal, seven scholars at the Manhattan Institute offered up the questions they are most eager to hear Zohran Mandani answer. Among those scholars is fellow Danyela Souza Egorov, who wants to know how the mayor-elect will deal with the large number of NYC schools that are too small to be financially viable or that have downright dismal education outcomes? Senior fellow Stephen Eide is concerned about how psychiatric care plays into Mamdani’s promise of borough-based jails. And former NYC planner and senior fellow Eric Kober asks how Mamdani will balance the need to induce private developers to build mixed-income housing, the intention to meet union wage demands, and the promise to expand affordable housing?

Also in City Journal, fellow Rafael A. Mangual evaluates the findings of three empirical studies on the impact of so-called “bail reform” in New York City. Defenders of bail-reform laws, which eliminate cash bail for most criminal offenses, will tout the study’s finding that it reduced recidivism rates overall. Dig deeper, and the studies reveal that reform “was consistently associated with worse outcomes” for the most dangerous, high-risk defendants.

Crime often plagues the neighborhoods and communities that can least afford it, including areas with high concentrations of racial minorities. In UnHerd, cities policy analyst Santiago Vidal Calvo wrote about why black and Hispanic voters swung for Mamdani in the general election, after backing former governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary. Part of the explanation lies in his message on affordability.

In Bloomberg, senior fellow Allison Schrager weighs in on one aspect of affordability—home ownership, and how it is driving economic populism in America.

Finally, fellow Robert VerBruggen’s new issue brief proposes several ways to improve Congress’s approach to spending and taxation; specifically, to fix the “reconciliation” process, which allows a Senate majority to avoid a filibuster on certain budget bills. This process was once intended to promote fiscal discipline but has instead become a tool for partisan legislation that worsens deficits. VerBruggen shows how the current framework should be amended to restore transparency, reestablish limits on deficit increases, and realign congressional incentives toward responsible budgeting.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director