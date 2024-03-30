To Fix the Subway, NYC Must Fix Its Mental Health Problems

Another commuter was killed this past Monday, pushed in front of a subway train by an emotionally disturbed person.

Violent crime on the subway is up broadly, and the untreated mentally ill are often involved. How many more people will be hurt or killed before New York City and State officials act on both crime and mental illness?

The NYPD announced earlier Monday that hundreds more cops will be deployed to ensure subway security.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Carolyn Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images