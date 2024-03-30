View all Articles
Commentary By Carolyn D. Gorman

To Fix the Subway, NYC Must Fix Its Mental Health Problems

Public Safety, Health Serious Mental Illness
New York Post March 30th, 2024

Another commuter was killed this past Monday, pushed in front of a subway train by an emotionally disturbed person.

Violent crime on the subway is up broadly, and the untreated mentally ill are often involved. How many more people will be hurt or killed before New York City and State officials act on both crime and mental illness?

The NYPD announced earlier Monday that hundreds more cops will be deployed to ensure subway security.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Carolyn Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

