To Bring Back the Office, Bring Back Lunch

Enough with the sad desk salads. Office workers need to have a proper lunch — in a restaurant, like the French do — and their employers should pay for it.

It has been nearly two years since corporate America reopened, and employers are still struggling to get people back into the office. Just ask Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, who has been pushing for in-office-work, yet 30% of his workers remain hybrid and he continues to face pushback.

So allow me to make a modest proposal. This fall, to get people back to the office, US employers need to do something radical, something bold, something (gasp) very French: They need to buy their employees lunch — a proper lunch, in a restaurant.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images