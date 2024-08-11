Therapy Culture Is Fueling The Youth Mental Health Crisis

The federal agency for mental illness, SAMHSA, published the results of a major annual survey last week, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. It estimated one in three adolescents received medical and professional services for treating mental disorders last year.

SAMHSA officials consider this increase a positive development from efforts to normalise and destigmatise seeking out mental health treatment. Unfortunately, though, it is not. For one, the estimate does not reflect how many adolescents have mental disorders, which is a key overlooked factor. The survey, which interviews Americans older than 11 on their self-perceived mental health, use of drugs and alcohol, and related treatment received in the past year provides vivid testimony to that fact. It estimates that nearly 32% of all adolescents aged 12 to 17 — not just those reporting a diagnosis or abnormal distress — received prescription medication, treatment, and/or counselling for mental health in various inpatient and outpatient settings in 2023.

Carolyn Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Natalia Lebedinskaia/iStock/Getty Images