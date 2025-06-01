The Way Forward for Religious Charter Schools After St. Isidore

Recent disappointment at the Supreme Court doesn’t mean the fight against prohibiting religious-sponsored charter schools should go away. Here’s what advocates can still do.

One of the year’s most closely watched religious liberty cases came to a sudden and anticlimactic end last week when the Supreme Court deadlocked over the question of whether the First Amendment’s free exercise clause requires states to permit religious charter schools. In an equally divide per curiam decision (with Justice Amy Coney Barrett recusing), the Court affirmed without opinion a decision of the Oklahoma Supreme Court that blocked the Oklahoma Charter School Board’s approval of what would have been the nation’s first religious charter school — St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

The deadlock was unfortunate. The decision deprives St. Isidore — a joint effort of the two Catholic dioceses in Oklahoma that sought to use charter-school funding to deliver virtual Catholic education throughout the large, mostly rural state — of its day in court. The decision also deprives school children in Oklahoma of a high-quality, innovative educational option.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the National Review Online (paywall)

______________________

Nicole Stelle Garnett is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who also writes regularly for City Journal.

Photo by Davizro/Getty Images