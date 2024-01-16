The Virtue Economy Is Over

The DEI and ESG movements are well-intentioned, but executing on the vision has always been a problem.

The virtue bubble has not only peaked; it is starting to deflate.

For the last few years, the ESG movement has affected both how people invest and what they buy. Now the acronym (it stands for environmental, social and governance) is becoming a “dirty word.” Companies are scrubbing it from their websites, and CEOs are no longer mentioning it in their speeches. And if there is an acronym that that sparks even stronger feelings than ESG, it is DEI (which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is part of the S and G in ESG). Depending on your view, DEI is either a cure for America’s structural racism or proof that the fight against it has gone too far. In either case, its power is also fading; firms facing narrowing profit margins are cutting jobs in DEI departments.

In many ways the economics of these acronyms never made much sense. The ESG investment thesis promised almost all upside and no downside — and once the costs became apparent, it became much less compelling. For evidence that DEI is a bubble, look no further than Bill Ackman’s attack of it: As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Beth Kowitt notes, short sellers make their living by popping bubbles.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Bloomberg Opinion (paywall)

___________________

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images