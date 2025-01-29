The Trump Coalition Is Forming. Who Should Be in It?

In my judgment, all potential members of the new Republican coalition should be evaluated based on two key criteria or filters

President Donald Trump had a striking first week in the Oval Office, with a blitz of executive orders reshaping the federal government and exerting much-needed pressure on America’s governing institutions. But beneath the headlines, what might be an even more important story is unfolding.

The GOP is establishing a new coalition, with various factions jockeying for their place within the administration. The president and his team need to be judicious in whom they elevate within this emerging coalition—and whom they exclude. Trump’s coalition in his second presidency is radically different than that of his first, and the difference holds both promise and peril.

In my judgment, all potential members of the coalition should be evaluated based on two key criteria, or filters. The first is whether they have skin in the game. The second is whether they have a bias toward action which will help accomplish the president’s goals in the real world.

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images