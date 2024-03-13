The Supreme Court Should Review Antiquities Act Abuse

The Supreme Court this year has launched a major review of the administrative state. In cases challenging the judicial deference to “expert” agency interpretations (Chevron deference), the unreviewable Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the unaccountability of administrative law judges, the justices are curtailing the ability of presidents and bureaucrats to bypass Congress and, in effect, make their own laws.

Later this month, the court may choose to continue that review into the next term, in a case that may have as big an impact as any of those this term. On March 22, the justices will “conference,” or discuss whether to hear, American Forest Resources Council v. United States, which centers on the Antiquities Act.

Enacted in 1906 under Theodore Roosevelt’s conservationist administration, the Antiquities Act is a four-paragraph law giving the president summary power to designate “historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest that are situated upon the lands owned or controlled by the government of the United States to be national monuments … which in all cases shall be confined to the smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.”

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Ron Watts/Getty Images