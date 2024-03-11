The SAT at the Crossroads

Standardized tests can identify bright kids from disadvantaged backgrounds—if that’s what colleges want to use them for.

It took but a few short years for standardized testing requirements to die.

Among schools accepting the Common App, the share demanding test scores dropped from 55 percent to 5 percent between 2019 and 2021. It was still at 4 percent this most recent school year, long after the COVID emergency that set off the trend. Federal surveys of college administrators depict a similar extinction-level event. They also show that nearly a quarter of non-open-admission colleges were entirely test-blind in 2022, meaning they ignored test scores even if students submitted them.

Yet maybe, just maybe, the tide is turning. This year, we’ve seen a parade of elite schools announce they’re mandating test scores again, including Yale, Dartmouth, and Brown.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images