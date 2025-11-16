The Real Problem With Trump’s National Guard Deployments

Crime should be treated like the serious social issue it is, not an exercise in political point scoring.

President Donald Trump says that both Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois governor JB Pritzker “should be in jail.” Neither the mayor nor governor seem particularly deterred. “Come and get me!” Pritzker shot back; Johnson settled for “I’m not going anywhere.”

This war of words is about Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to defend federal personnel, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, following sometimes violent protests against their presence. That deployment, in turn, is part of an administration initiative that has seen troops on the ground in Los Angeles, Memphis, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Portland.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

