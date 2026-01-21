The New Dietary Guidelines Are a Warning About State-Run Grocery Stores

If progressives distrust Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vision of healthy eating, they should rethink giving the government control over grocery aisles.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently released its long-awaited dietary guideline revisions for 2025–2030. The 10-page document has drawn both praise and fire from dietitians and public health experts.

While lauding the emphasis on eating real, whole foods, some experts argue that Kennedy's prioritization of dairy and meat does not reflect nutritional science. Progressives have claimed Kennedy's focus on red meat is creating a "funnel of performative masculinity" and a culture of "protein-maxxing." But those on the political left should also see a warning sign about one of their favored policy ideas: government-run grocery stores.

During his election campaign, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani mainstreamed the idea of government grocery stores as a potential solution to alleged "food deserts" and affordability problems in the Big Apple. Commentators and economists across the political spectrum were quick to condemn Mamdani's idea, citing past debacles and the lack of evidence that corporate grocery chains are hoarding excess profits and extorting customers.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images